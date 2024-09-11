A dance production that highlighted Thiruvalluvar and Bharati’s timeless teachings

It was an evening of storytelling through Bharatanatyam. It was an evening that celebrated honesty, charity, equality, and women’s empowerment. Nritya Samsrti presented ‘Thamizhukkum aramendru peyar’. The concept and choreography were by Vaidehi Harish, the founder and artistic director, with music by Rajkumar Bharathi and soundscape by Sai Shravanam (Resound India). The thematic presentation highlighted the social and cultural values espoused by Thiruvalluvar and Bharati, illustrating them with real-life examples through dance to enhance understanding.

The girls were dressed in vibrant yellow and red Bharatanatyam costumes, and the dance featured a variety of formations that were executed with ease.

The production began by highlighting how the foundation of any action is one’s thoughts, and that only when thoughts are pure can words and actions be pure. This was followed by the story of king Harishchandra, who sacrificed his kingdom and family to uphold truth. This was conveyed through a dance piece that was based on Thiruvalluvar’s saying that no matter how many sorrows you face, the best way to overcome them is with a smile. It also reflected Bharati’s teaching that, even when confronted with poverty, loss, and deception, you should remember that this too shall pass, and remain brave.

Next was the story of King Shibi, renowned for his compassion, who offered his own flesh to an eagle to save a pigeon. This was performed to understand Bharati’s teaching that true ‘eegai‘ [the act of giving or helping others selflessly] means offering help to anyone in need, without showing disparity. Thiruvalluvar emphasised that when a poor man asks for something and we are unable to provide it, it is a tragedy worse than death.

Engaging narrative

Attention was given to small yet significant details. The performance was a fine blend of narrative and movement, with the dancers trying their best to convey the essence of the choreography.

Manunidhi Cholan, known for his unwavering justice, ordered his own son’s death by chariot after a cow sought justice for her calf, which the prince had accidentally killed. Bharati conveyed this message in his book by writing about justice in a simple, accessible way, suggesting that if everyone follows it, prosperity will follow. Thiruvalluvar also emphasised that while upholding justice, we must remain fair and neutral.

The performance featured trees as a backdrop and even incorporated the temple bell. It was a dance that involved multiple dancers in various roles, each performing with grace and in sync.

The thematic presentation also featured Silappadikaram that tells the story of Kannagi, a devoted wife who, after her husband Kovalan’s unjust execution, proves his innocence and curses the city of Madurai, leading to its destruction. This is in reference to Thiruvalluvar’s saying about how a woman upholds Dharma, and never tires in performing her duties. Bharati challenged societal stereotypes and instilled in us the belief that women are capable of great achievements.

The performance breathed new life into age-old values, presenting them in a way that was both refreshing and relevant. It was a thematic presentation featuring neatly and well-put-together costumes and movements. It concluded with a thillana that highlighted how Thiruvalluvar and Bharati have provided us with timeless literature that will always guide us.