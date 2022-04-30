A dance conference in memoir of the late Kathak exponent Maya Rao

Titled Dr Maya Kathak and Choreography Conference 2022, the event will focus on the themes of ‘reimagine, regenerate, reactivate’ through dance

Titled Dr Maya Kathak and Choreography Conference 2022, the event will focus on the themes of ‘reimagine, regenerate, reactivate’ through dance

May 2 is the late dance teacher and kathak exponent, Maya Rao’s birth anniversary. In her memory, her daughter Madhu Nataraj, also a dance-choreographer, is organising the Dr Maya Rao Kathak and Choreography Conference 2022, which is being held for the fourth consecutive year. The even will be held in Bengaluru on May 3 at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur between 3 pm and 8 pm.

The conference, which has the tagline — reimagine, regenerate, reactivate — is aimed at sharing the message that we need to rejuvenate not just from illness and loss, but also rethink our modes of living, according to Madhu, who is also the founder of the contemporary dance school, STEM Dance Kampni. “We also need to ask ourselves if the pandemic pause has helped in resetting our minds and thinking.”

This year’s conference will feature names such as Shoba Narayan (journalist and author), Malavika Sarukkai and Anita Ratnam (classical dancers), Rakesh Raghunathan (historian), Anupama Kylash (scholar) and MD Pallavi (musician, theatre person, filmmaker).

Madhu Nataraj, carries on with the legacy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Madhu believes the conference is different as it is about what has changed in the world and how do we place dance in this space. “It is about looking at a sense of community and transformation in creativity and how it impacts dance”.

The conference, adds Madhu, is organised in the memory of a dancer who was multi-dimensional. “One who straddled the traditional and the contemporary world with equal ease. I believe in the limitless possibilities that dance offers us. It is not just a medium of expression, but that of deep transformation, which also helps in healing. The last aspect is important as we have all lived through fractured times the past two years.”

The five-hour conference will be divided into three parts: Reactivate (which will be presented by Sandhya Medonza, which will talk about how we can reactivate the new space that we are in today), regenerate (headed by Malavika Sarukkai, which will talk about the regenerative power of dance) and rejuvenate (which talks about the healing aspect of dance).

This year Madhu is also introducing the ‘Guru Maya Rao Puraskar Lifetime Achievement Award’, which will be given to Maya’s younger sister, Chitra Venugopal. “She is a legendary teacher who has worked extensively in the world of dance and is also a student of Sambhu Maharaj.” Madhu’s dance team will perform a dance choreography called “Tarana”. “We have recreated the vintage choreography of the late guru Maya didi, which is based on a poem of Amir Khurso.”

The entry is free, but you need to log on to https://rzp.io/l/ConferenceRegistration22 to register.