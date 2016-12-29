Pada varnam as the jewel

When you see the calm, sari-clad Priya Murle, you are reminded of an era gone by, when Bharatanatyam was more sedate. She inherits the Thanjavur Kittappa Pillai bani from her guru, Prof. Sudharani Raghupathy. Priya has evolved into a mature dancer and teacher, and is developing her signature style by blending the new with the old.

She commenced with a Todaya Mangalam-inspired invocation, ‘Jaya Narayana’ (ragamalika, talamalika, Madurai N. Krishnan, dance composition by Sudharani), with references to many mythological stories about the gods. Priya’s big and beautiful eyes did the talking.

The pada varnam (‘Sami nine korinaanura,’ ragamalika, Rupaka, Ponniah Pillai) was, however, the jewel in the repertoire. It had traditional jati compositions by Kittappa Pillai, with adavus re-cast by Sudharani; it also had the ‘original’ format of the varnam set by Kittappa in which only one sahitya line was taken for each charana swara, and after the last line, ‘Maati maati’, the music switched back to the anupallavi, ‘Biraana..,’ followed by the corresponding Atana swara passage, and finishing with the Pallavi, ‘Sami..’

The jathis were enjoyable sentences of lilting rhythm, enunciated without a fuss by Sashirekha (nattuvangam). She was supported by Dhananjayan (mridangam), whose beats followed the syllables like a speaking drum. Priya’s footwork was commendable, she could do with more energy. A case in point was when she exerted herself for the ‘Tha dhi thaka naka’ jathi in the Anupallavi, she was applauded by the audience.

Priya set the context of the varnam with a Thirunavukkarasar pathigam before the varnam, ‘Munnam avanudaiya naamam kettaal,’ that speaks of a heroine who falls hopelessly in love with Siva. The interpretations within the varnam were her own — the deity Tanjapuri Vasa is described not as a usual well-muscled and well-dressed man who preens himself, but as a meditative mendicant begging for food, with long hair and ash smeared on his body, using the contrast between the different kinds of men to good effect. As the heroine enters the temple and sees the huge Linga, she feels humbled, as insignificant as a speck of dust. The thoughts flowed smoothly.

Priya performed two padams with elan— ‘Choodare’ (Sahana, Kshetragna) and ‘Yaarukkaagilum bhayama’ (Begada), presenting comparable abhisarika nayikas (ladies who are going to meet their lovers), the difference being in the perception of the speaker. The first song presented the scandalised onlookers watching the nayika, the daughter-in-law of a traditional, highly placed family, confidently going towards Krishna’s home, while the latter seemed to be an answer from the other side of the fence, from the heroine herself. She is proud and defiant, being a happy, consenting adult.

The music was always soothing. The expert musicians were: Nandini Anand Sharma (vocal), Professor Kandadevi S. Vijayaraghavan (violin) and Sruthi Sagar (flute).

