Mukteswar Fest: A slice of quintessential art form

The colourful Pipli lampshades over street lights arch the entire lane leading to the venue. A huge banyan tree spreads its wide branches across the street, adorned with lamp shades inviting you to enter the portals of the Mukteswar temple which plays host to the three-day annual dance festival.

The sikharam of 10th century architectural beauty housing the deity Mukteswar (Shivaling) stood majestic yet mute spectator in the background. A sprinkling of smaller temple towers (gopurams) on the same premises provided the quaint backdrop to the open air platform flanked on its right by the towering shikara of Siddi Ganesh temple. The subtle lighting enhanced the ethereal look of the place showcasing the best of Orissa’s artistic nature. It seemed a blessing to dance in such a beatific ambience; for that matter, viewing it was an even greater privilege.

True to Odiya tradition, the Mukteswar fest follows a set pattern: it opens its stage to a lamp-lighting ceremony by markedly scholastic/artistic persona of consequence to whom an already-lighted lamp from the Siddi Ganesh temple sanctum is brought by a girl dressed in Odissi dance attire. This is followed by a ‘brinda gayan’ (group singing) led by a well-known maestro in the field of music in the state, each a day-Guru Krushna Chandra Ray with his disciples rendered the Shiva Vandana in Pahadi which was by large the best of the three followed on day two by Sangita Panda and her group and on the final day it was Sukanta Kumar Kundu and ensemble. It had to be an invocatory piece on lord Shiva in keeping with the title and venue of the festival which lent an auspicious air. The dance presentations also were designed in solos, followed by a duet and finally group choreographies. The entry and exit to the elevated stage were also beautifully designed and those who knew the stage placement made full use of it while others dispersed in fragmented manner.

Dancers treated audiences to a spectacular display at The Mukteswar Festival.

Pankaj Pradhan emerged the best among solo dancers for more than one reason. The hackneyed mythological characters were replaced by something novel — the life story of Bheema’s (of Mahabharata) little known son (may be an Oriya folklore) called Bilalsena, the unsung hero, son of a Naga princess. His traditional Pushpanjali (Sri Ramachandra kripalu...) established his credentials as an artiste of calibre even before he launched into his thematic production. A brief on the theme both in English and Oriya kept the audience well-informed enough to appreciate the performance on stage. Pankaj was not only agile and accurate with his nritta, he proved to be an artiste with a natural flair to emote. A very inconspicuous prop (small wood screen) at the right end of the stage was creatively used to show his being cut asunder by the mighty Sudarshan chakra, his conversation thereof with Rishikesh (Krishna), his end to the pleading tones of the refrain, janami dharmam, na cha mey nivritti... The dancer depicted Bilalsena’s valour through vigorous nritta to bhol taan while he gestures wielding weapons like the sword, bow and arrow, the mace, etc. This was an impressive piece of artistry as was a more mesmerised abhinaya encircling the stage with murali hasta mudra on realising the omnipotence of Lord Krishna.

The folk element in the song and dance to depict Bialasena’s birth in Naga community seemed a contemporary interpretation, as Naga was not viewed as a tribe during the days of Mahabharata; rather the Nagas (serpents) were venerated for their wisdom.

The artiste should take a re-look at this aspect from Mahabharata period.

Inimitable Sujata

Sujata Mohapatra was her inimitable self as she narrated excerpts from Ramayana in the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra baani. The strong-points were her gaits and postures as the valiant Ram, the sturdy Lakshman as he draws the Lakshman rekha, the docile Sita, the delusive deer giving a slip every now and then and so on. By now the artiste has established her synonymy with this episodic presentation. What we expect of her is variation in interpretation of the roles without marring the character. For instance, Sita’s blaming and directing Lakshman to go in search of his brother Ram came in a bit too fast on hearing the cry of ‘Hey Ram’. She mimes Lakshman closing his ears to Sita’s insinuations (which also come in rather too soon) which appeared jaded. Surely there are other ways (abhinay) of expression to unheard of blame!

Unique theme

Saswati Gorai Ghosh’s attempt to ring in a unique theme for her solo performance deserves an accolade! But the exotic theme could not find an impressive translation in her dance. Firstly, her brand of Odissi seemed linear, replete with acrobatics and long strides, circling and jumps. The inherent grace of this genre was sorely missing despite Tribhangis and rare Chowkas. It was the story of how ‘moorchana’ (classical musical scale) originated and was brought forth into the world. Set to Bengali /Sankrit song and verse, under the guidance of guru Sharmila Biswas, ‘moorchana’ aimed to present the birth of the sapta swara (seven notes) which later got reflected in the taal of the mridanga and finally found its way into the Gandharva ganam or celestial music, the source of Indian classical music. Instead of following this pattern with clarity, the artiste went into the lore of the first sound (pranava), the celestial dancer Rambha who harmonised the sounds that the creator Brahma sustained in an earthen cylindrical instrument which was later called ‘mridanga’. She gives us to understand through her dance of joy to the spell-out of both jati and swara that moorchana finally got its expression; then we are told that the mridanga got destroyed and again moorchana had to be reborn through Mohini (Vishnu).The entire theme seemed disjointed pieces of information hurriedly told in a fast-track dance where the swing and swerve if any were also racy. Thematic presentations are welcome but can succeed and sustain only if conveyed in the most succulent manner. The orchestra for all the dances was a great draw with most viewers audibly appreciating the accompanists.

The winning piece

A jugalbandi by Sanchikanta Pradhan and Swagatika Sahoo’s ‘Mangalacharan’ and later the ‘Guha’ episode from Ramayan was by far the best in the series. Though Swagatika lost out now and then on the taal, Sanchikanta more than made up for it. His thematic presentation of Guha, the boatman’s character was poignant, especially his emotive enaction to the lines,Vishnu pada, vishwa pada. The ‘Prakriti-Purusha’ theme by Pabitra Kumar Pradhan and Sridutta Bhol had the duo dancing together on verses devoted to Shiva and later to Mahishasura Mardhini, later Radha and Krishna instead of individually underlining the male and female aspect of nature. Pabitra Kumar emerged a good dancer than his counterpart in body kinetics. Subhalaxmi Padhi and Arati Kar gave a fairly good recital with the Vakulabharan pallavi though the Odissi sway went missing from Padhi while Arati looked graceful. The Raga-Anuraga theme which juxtaposes Radha and Meera’s love for Krishna was interpreted as two love-lorn women pining for the same divine person. The two holding a flute on either side as they danced facing each other was appealing but trying to bring the real (Meera) and mythical (Radha) in one breath didn’t look convincing enough, for Radha had a physical and spiritual bond with Krishna while Meera was entirely spiritual.

Best in group

Group choreography by Sharmila Mukherjee and her group of nine from Bangalore outdid the other two group dances in terms of aesthetics, artistry and dance. Right from costume to select pieces, especially the devotional one which depicts a Muslim devotee’s plea for the grace of lord Jagannath, the group made for a harmonious whole. The stances, the patterning was perfect through the Mangalacharan in Shivaranjani, the Charukesi Pallabi which looked like a picture painting in motion. The thematic dance where Sharmila enacts the devotee and the group change stances depicting lord Jaganath in myriad ways was commendable. The Gajendra moksh story, Panchali disrobing episodes were brought out with clarity of purpose. In comparison the Delhi-based Natya Ballet Centre group dance faded into insignificance, while Subhash Swain’s Nrutyangana ensemble gave a moderate performance. The orchestra for all the three days was a great draw with most audience audibly appreciating the accompanists.

The show was put together by Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi and Odisha Tourism Development Corporation at Bhubaneswar.