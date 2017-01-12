Marred by constricted movement

Given her background of a diploma from Kalakshetra, Anjana Anand’s recital for the Music Academy festival was disappointing in the rather constricted nature of her movements, the straight open stance with full stretches of hands and legs not to be seen. Nursing an injured back did not help and a debut at the Music Academy when the dancer was not totally fit, should either have been treated differently or cancelled because the dancer did not do herself any good.

The ‘Vachana kavitai’ “Gnyairu’ by Subramanya Bharati, set in a ragamalika/talamalika format, addressing the Sun, made for an unusual start with the dancer’s back to audience. It had some powerful nritta moments in Srijith Krishna’s choreography. While the Sun brings in brightness with daylight, providing warmth and heat and being the lamp illuminating everything, the poet wonders what kind of relationship the Sun shares with darkness. “Do you swallow or drive darkness away or are you married to darkness?” The textual interpretation was not the problem, though the impact got diluted by the body’s difficulty in expanding into full movement stretches.

In the Swati Tirunal varnam, “Sarasa shara sundara,” in Neelambari the dancer’s abhinaya had its moments portraying the season of ‘sharad ritu,’ Anjana’s quietly expressive face capturing imagery built round Nature, with the Lord in the reclining position, but even here, one sensed strain in the sringar/bhakti treatment, and the sahitya in Savita Narasimhan’s vocal support sounded muffled at times. Srijith Krishna’s jatis, given all the mathematical wizardry, tend to have fast paced passages making the dancer marking footwork in the same place. Anjana was anchored to one spot in the centre and generous performance space remained uncovered. The costume with a green patch stuck on to the top of the blouse, did not help the hemmed in feel.

Even as the waiting forlorn nayika in “Netru varen enru,” confiding in her sakhi, how she has been let down by the smooth talking lover making tall promises of coming but not appearing, communicative punch with evocative music/natya rapport was lacking.

The rendition of the famous Natabhairavi thillana of Veena Krishnamachariar also demanded too much in terms of movement and rhythm for a dancer not in cent percent fit condition. Altogether a below par Anjana!