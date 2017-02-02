Dance

Maddali Usha Gayatri’s dance for Republic Day

Patriotic move The performance on Republic Day.

Veteran dancer Maddali Usha Gayatri presented a patriotic theme, apt for Republic Day.

In connection with Republic Day celebrations, noted Kuchipudi dance exponent Maddali Usha Gayatri came up with a novel ballet titled ‘Swetcha Bharat’ (Independent India) and presented at Ravindra Bharati last week. This depicted the glory of Mother India through ages. Written by Bnim and choreographed by Dancer Usha Gayatri, the ballet was rich in lyrical content.

The structure of the ballet was set as a narration of history of India since Vedic times to Independence movement.

The narration is got segregated into different acts with dancers taking up different roles.

A bit of verbal drama went into narration, personifying the goddess into human form and answering questions posed by the subjects. She gets manifested into the form of Bharata Mata with Himalayas as the crown, oceans on either side as her ware and temples as jewels. And the narration connects to the confluence of cultures in India.

The songs were tuned into music by vocalist Srivalli Sarma. It was Usha Gayatri who conducted the show with crisp nattuvangam and assisted by Pasumarthi Seshubabu.

The instrumental support by Sridharacharya on mridangam, Venkatesh on flute, Kolanka Sasikumar on violin, R. Sudhakar on veena, Srikanth on tabla provided apt support. Veteran Surabhi Kesavram was the make-up man.

Vasavi, Ramyaveni, Supriya Gayatri, Aashrita, Archana, Vaishnavi, Harshita, Yashaswini Sree, Rasagya, Teertha, Sri Chakri and Sivapriya presented the dances. Shraddha filled the role of Sutradahara. Sahasra as Mahatma Gandhi, Nidhi as Pt. Nehru, Divya as Subhash Chandra Bose, Madhulika, Laukya, Mohita and other in rest of the roles ran the show. Guru Usha put almost all her talented students in other roles, she taking the role of ‘Bharat Matha’ and presenting it neatly.

