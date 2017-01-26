Looking back

Having spent years in performing, training, and choreographing, artiste Sudharani Raghupathy can be described as a veteran. A common friend Seetha Chidambaam took me to see this living legend. She has been in the field of Bharatanatyam for more than 68 years and belongs to the guru-shishya parampara of the legendary Tanjore quartet lineage. She has learnt from K.P. Kittappa Pillai, U.S. Krishna Rao and Mylapore Gowri Amma. She talked about dancing, her students and some of the high points of her career.

Excerpts from an interview:

On how she got interested in dancing

Dance was the result of my good karma in my last life. In our old village during performing aarti near the tulsi plant, mother’s friend used to sing songs of Bharathiyar and Purandaradasa. I kept dancing to those songs when I was barely three years old. My aunt marvelled at my dancing abilities. So my mother sent me to Lalitha Durai to learn dance. And then once, when in 1947, I was barely three-and-a-half-years-old, I was asked to dance for a party hosted for Felicity, an English girl living in the neighbourhood. I remember having danced there. Ever since my childhood days I have been performing all the time.

On how she took up dance as a profession

I did not take dance, dance took me. I am a graduate of philosophy and sociology from the University of Mysore. I was the first Indian at the Randolph Macon’s Women’s College in Virginia, US in 1964-65, sponsored as an international student and majored in World History of Dance, Studio Arts and the Martha Graham technique in modern dance, which I learnt from Elena Struppa. I learnt Western music from Elaine St. Vincent.

On how the Martha Graham technique of Modern Dance help her

Martha Graham was interested in yoga technique and breath control and based her movements on the contraction of stomach, and her back movements weres based on yoga techniques.

On Shree Bharatalaya run by her

Shree Bharatalaya was started in 1970 with the help of my mentor Madurai N.Krishnan. It grooms dancers in all facets of Bharatanatyam. Many of my students have their own dance schools all around the world under the name of Silambam, continuing the unbroken tradition of the Tanjore School.

My students like Priya Murle, Priti Ramprasad, Dipthi, Aishwaraiya Anand and others are doing excellent work.

On some interesting moments in her career

Though presently I have slowed down a bit I have been performing before visiting dignitaries since 1956. I have performed before Bulganin and Khrushchev, Shah of Iran, Emperor of Ethiopia, King of Afghanistan, Chou En Lai, Ho Chi Minh. I have performed at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on Human Rights Day in 1981, on an invitation from the then Secretary-General Kurt Waldheim.

My special contribution as an A grade artiste of Doordarshan is my TV serial “Bharatanjali”, which is an appreciation of Bharatanatyam, the first of its kind, on Doordarshan in 1981 in 13 episodes in black and white and eight episodes in colour in 1989.

I have also released Madura Margam Navasandhi Kavuthuvams and Madura Tillana audio CDs and DVDs.

At the request of Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay I have documented the famous “Araiyar Sevai” of Srivilliputhur and have adopted its unique style into Bharatanatyam after extensive research. The Centre for Cultural Resources and Training , New Delhi has produced a video cassette of my Ramayana Balakanda, which was released in 1993.

Once in Venezuela, while making an attempt to perform, I found myself floating. Then to my utter dismay I discovered that the back stage was higher than the front. I could not make the jumps and leaps that Bharatanatyam is famous for. I resorted to choreographing nritta on the spot. We usually do that for abhinaya. Here I was doing everything impromptu. The musicians were confused, but we some how managed.