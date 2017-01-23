Lament for a river

The farmer squints up at the bright blue sky. There is not a cloud in sight. The last few inches of water in the pot will soon be gone. Ponds, wells and streams are disappearing. But it was not always like this. Around 40 years ago, a river — not too far from here — frolicked, splashed and gurgled happily. Her name was Noyyal...

So began the dance drama Noyyal Azhaikkiral, presented by Bhakti Natya Niketan in conjunction with Siruthuli. It was a significant performance, especially when seen in the climate of protest and anguish that Tamil tradition and culture was being insulted and trivialised. Thousands of young and old people had turned out to show solidarity and tell powers that be that they would not stand by and allow hoary Tamil pride to be trampled upon. Jallikattu was on everyone’s mind. The fervent hope in this performance was that the young warriors would also spare a thought for another jewel of Tamil Nadu: the 160 km-long Noyyal.

Once a pristine, sparkling river rushing to meet the Cauvery, somewhere along the way she was abducted, abused, defiled repeatedly till she was reduced to a diseased foetid drain.

Karuna Sagari, a Kalakshetra-trained dancer who choreographed the show, spoke before the performance. She and her dancers actually walked along the Noyyal with Dr. Pramod, principal scientist at the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Nature. They were horrified at the filthy and smelly river that was once the benefactress of farmers on her banks. Was this the same river that drew Lord Shiva himself to its banks? Were these the waters carried ceremoniously on elephants to worship Patteeswarar at the Perur Temple?

What happened? Through dance Karuna Sagari and her team showed us.

The love for the river eroded. Agricultural lands shrunk, real estate sharks took over, population in nearby villages increased and, with that, came garbage and ruthless sand mining. Inch by inch, the Noyyal was pushed away and her life choked out of her. As she dwindled so did the flora and fauna around the river. “We cried when we saw the river. and during our rehearsals. We realised that the Noyyal had lost her will to live. But she is alive in our hearts. As long as she is there, she is not dead. She will come alive,” said Karuna Sagari, an activist who uses dance as a tool to spread awareness on social issues.

She presented a case for the Noyyal at a meet on Climate Change abroad and said she had pledged to take her dance drama to 10,000 children to show them the beautiful and ugly side of the Noyyal. “Rivers breathe like you and me. Let us breathe life into the Noyyal.”

As Karuna Sagari and her team told the sad story of the Noyyal, the audience surreptitiously wiped their eyes. As the auditorium emptied, the buzz was once again about the Jallikattu protests but this time with a fervent hope that the young people would join hands soon for the resurrection of the Noyyal. If the youth set their minds to it, the Noyyal will dance again and the Great Indian Hornbill, Malabar Whistling Thrush, Black Baza, Malabar Trogon, White Bellied Tree Pie and Woolly necked Stork unique to the area adjoining the river system will flock back and the farmers and cattle will rejoice.

Will our young Coimbatoreans take up the cause of the Noyyal? Overheard in the audience was a determined comment: “Of course we can. We Coimbatoreans can do it. We cleaned up the Big Tank. Why can’t we do the same with the Noyyal?” Why not indeed!

What went wrong?

With real estate becoming valuable, large tracts of fertile land was sold off to developers

Feeder streams were diverted or blocked leading to five-acre and 10-acre ponds shrinking in size or being drained

As population expanded, so did the garbage dumped in the river.

Introduction of plastic bags into villages and towns

Sewage let into the Noyyal

Presence of a ruthless sand mining mafia

The Siruvani has not been desilted for many many years

What is happening right?

For 14 years now, social activists and concerned citizens have been working on reviving the Noyyal, drop by drop. But it is a humongous task. More needs to be done and Siruthuli appeals to the people to help do it. To know more call: 0422-2318222/333 or visit www.siruthuli.com