Flight of their feet

It won’t be unusual to believe that Kathak has nothing in common with tap dance. So it’s unlikely that exponents of the two forms could share the stage. After all, the former’s origins can be attributed to the ancient travelling bards in Northern India, known as Kathakars or storytellers. The other traces its routes to African tribal dance. But this evening, the unexpected occurs with Emmy award-winning tap dancer Jason Samuels Smith and acclaimed Kathak exponent Seema Mehta performing together in the show ‘Rhythm Rewritten’.

According to Mehta, Kathak and tap do share a rhythmic language and a history of multi-cultural exchanges and influences. “Audience members who are not aware about the intricacies of both art forms will watch two artistes converse through their respective dance and music,” she says. She adds that contrary to popular notion, it’s not a fusion act. “We want to show our art forms in their purity and tradition, so we have our own solos. There won’t be any live musicians. Jason and I will perform [to] Hindustani classical music.” The Kathak performer adds that Smith will dance to one jazz track, but the highlight of the evening will be a jamming session with the Indian musicians.

This is the second time both the dancers come together. In addition to their well-developed rapport, the two are still constantly discovering new things about each other. This, in a way, enhances their dance recital. “I think it’s important when artistes who are performing together have conversations about diverse topics, like art, history, music and philosophy, and don’t restrict themselves just to their own art form,” says Smith. “This gives perspective and in turn leads to a better rapport while we are dancing.”

Mehta feels there is predictability when working with a certain set of instruments in Hindustani classical music while performing Kathak. “But the moment you do the same thing with a different form of music and dance, it turns out differently. Kathak and jazz are similar, yet different. The way the overlap would happen in jazz music would be different [for] Hindustani classical music. So, performing with Jason opens a whole new spectrum for me. He always keeps me on my toes, because I don’t know what he will do on stage.”

Smith agrees that such a collaboration is a surprise for the dancers as well as the audience. “None of our shows are the same, they are always different because it’s about how we perform in that moment and space,” he says.

‘Rhythm Rewritten’ will be held at Tata Theatre, NCPA 7 p.m. onwards today. Tickets are priced between Rs. 625 and Rs. 1,875.