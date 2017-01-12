Dance

Dynamics of nritta

Dakshina Vaidyanathan Photo: V. Ganesan.

Dakshina Vaidyanathan Photo: V. Ganesan.   | Photo Credit: V_GANESAN

Themed on Krishna, Dakshina’s recital at The Music Academy was marked by clarity and consistency.

Not often do you get to see clean, impeccable natya, understated abhinaya and a passion fuelling the movements on stage. Dakshina Vaidyanathan’s performance was nothing short of beautiful.

When there is clarity in terms of the actual geometry of the Bharatnatyam style, the torso and the limbs in perfect symmetry, it is a pleasure to watch. Combine that with agility and nimbleness, and a dancer leaping about the vast stage with effortless ease, the result is visual poetry.

Krishna was the theme - Krishna was the focus of love and Krishna was the spirit with which devotion unfolded. Right from the invocation piece, a Krishna Leela Tarangini hymn, to the thillana, in Dwijavanti, a composition of the late Balamurlikrishna and also a tribute to him, the flute made its presence felt. Held like a bansuri, it gave the hands an ethereal beauty.

The varnam in Kharaharapriya, ‘Mohamahinen Indha Velai,’ had some sparkling jatis, composed by Karaikudi Krishnamurthy.

And articulated by guru and mother, Rama Vaidyanathan on the nattuvangam – the footwork with tiny little flourishes, provided an extra glow to the pulsating piece. The Kannada padam, a Purandaradasa kriti, in ragam Kalyani was soft and mellow unlike the varnam that had energetic nritta.

The slow-paced padam turned out to be playful as the nayika gently snatches away the flute. Evocative vocal by K. Venkateshwaran enhanced the recital. Viju Shivanand on the violin and Sribhuvan on the mridangam provided able accompaniment.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Friday Review
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 8:32:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/dance/Dynamics-of-nritta/article17028413.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY