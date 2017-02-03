Dancing his way to Germany

As a dancer and choreographer, Ashley Lobo has travelled the world, but his core has remained steadfastly Indian. The fusion of Western movements and Indian sensibility, and the ability to tell a story well is what draws people to his creations, both on stage and film.

And now, Lobo has been invited by Ballet Chemnitz in Chemnitz, Germany, to choreograph a ballet for them.

“It’s a very different assignment for me. I usually work with Indian dancers, but this is a full-blown German ballet company with its own theatre, costume department and the like. Their ethos is very different,” he says.

Lobo got the opportunity to head to Germany, thanks to his participation in a forthcoming Kroki festival in Poland. The artistic director Katarzyna Bester came to Mumbai with her German fiancé Thorsten Teubl to see the production. He is a dramaturge, someone who handles the drama element of a ballet, and told Ballet Chemnitz about Navdhara. When it’s director Sabrina Sadowska saw what Navdhara does, she was piqued and invited Lobo to be a guest choreographer.

Though Lobo has lived and trained in classical ballet, jazz and contemporary dance in Australia and understands Western dance vocabulary, he says that “my Indian side comes out in how I think and feel about the body and spirituality. Our understanding of how the body works is very different”.

And, that is where Lobo’s trademarked Prana Paint and Flow is going to help. “Prana Paint makes dancers more human, instead of technical machines. I feel it’s very important for the audience to feel rather than see my shows. I will introduce the German dancers to Prana Paint; it will help them see my sensibility.”

Why is this opportunity special? Lobo says that India is known for its classical dance forms, and it is possibly the first time that it is being feted for its contemporary dance. “And so, there’s a lot of opportunity to learn.”

Lobo is just back from Germany, where he’d gone to hold initial discussions. “I sat with the artistic director to work out a narrative for the show and had a session with the dancers. In June, I’m taking dancers from my Navdhara India Dance Theatre there with Amaara, so that they know what direction I want to take them in.”

And, Lobo says that his choreography will have “the big movements of the West and the emotional intricacies of the Indian form”.

Imtiaz and I

Ashley Lobo and director Imtiaz Ali go back a long way. They’ve worked together since Ali’s debut Socha Na Tha, and the bond continues with his latest with Shah Rukh Khan. “We became friends over the time it took us to make Socha… Both of us have a theatre background, and a strong sense of narrative. I love realism in songs. For Rockstar, I did a workshop with Ranbir Kapoor so that he comes across as a singer, not an actor. Ali gives me creative freedom, and we have a great mutual trust going.”