Dance goes digital

Well-known Bharatanatyam dancer-guru Ananda Shankar Jayant is in the news yet again. This time it’s for a new project ‘Natyarambha’a unique digital arts education initiative of Shankarananda Kalakshetra, in the form of an app. Ananda’s ‘knowledge, expertise and experience’ comes to the fore in thsi app to help bridge the gap between classroom training and essential home rehearsals, for Bharatanatyam practitioners and students. Simultaneously it also recognises the need to link technology and art, for the larger purpose of sharing the rich cultural heritage globally.

Natyarambha is an engaging, interactive app that can run on any device. It provides students and dance performers across the world, digital access to high quality detailed guidance and practice modules for home practice.

Speaking about this digital initiative, Ananda says, “Bharatanatyam, like any other dance form demands regular extensive practice. In today’s fast-paced lifestyles, formal training in Bharatanātyam, by the teacher, is only feasible for a few hours a week, making practice at home an imperative essential. Many find this difficult, for want of guidance at home. This app can provide guidance to all aspiring dancers any time and any where.”