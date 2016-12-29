Cultural collaboration

It was a strange combination of music by Australian Jazz artistes and classical music and dance presentations by Vyshnavie Natya Centre with Rajeswari Sainath and her daughter Vyshnavie at Ravindra Bharati last week.

The experimental, one-of-its-kind collaboration had Australian musicians of the Sydney Opera House performing with artistes from Telangana and Chennai.

Audience were enthralled with Adrian Sherriff’s soulful tunes on the trombone and the sakhuwachi and Maarten Visser’s mesmerizing notes from his saxophone. The music emanating from Indian and western instruments merged extremely well. Among the Indian artistes were B.V Raghavendra Rao (violin), Nagai Narayanan (mridangam), Karra Srinivas (cymbals and nattuvangam) and Srikanth (tabla). The Indian classical instruments gelled well with those of Jazz.

The dance was divided into segments on the invocation to Vinayaka inHamsadhwani, description of nature and dances of Radha and Krishna tuned in different ragas like Sudha Saveri, Bahudari, Keeravani and so on. There were group dances tuned to raga Bahudhari too.

The concert opened with a fusion piece named ‘Malhar-Jam’ by Vyshnavie Sainath and a team of four students including Sanjana, Sahana, Jayalakshmi and Meenakshi.

Later a creative Bharatanatyam feature tuned in Sudha Saveri was presented by Rajeswari. Vyshnavie then took over the stage to present thematic musical expression in Raga Keeravan, combining Kalaripayattu and complex jathis that were spelled impressively by noted nattuvanar Karra Srinivas.

A jazz-classical piece titled ‘Converge’ saw musicians of both nations blendtheir musical notes. This piece included fragments of mesmerising raga bits played in different Talams starting from Chathusram and then going to Thisram and Mishram. From there it moved on to Raga Revathi in which we saw Rajeswari and Vyshnavie demonstrating a yoga sequence of Surya Namaskar along with other postures. This most thrilling event came to an end with the rendition of Raghupati Raghava Rajaram in Bahudari with all the six dancers on stage.