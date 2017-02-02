An iconic work revived

‘Meenakshi Kalyanam,’ dance-drama, is being revived by Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam after nearly a decade. It was this dance drama, choreographed by Dr. Padma in her late teens, which put her on the cultural map of India. Involving 30 dancers, including Padma as Meenakshi, Vineeth as Siva and Gayatri Kannan as Mantri Sumathi, it is being presented as a fund-raiser for BIFAC.

The songs of this dance drama with the original lyrics and tunes have been compiled from the Tiruvilaiyadal Purana kirtanas of Mazhavaapuri Subramanya Bharati who inaugurated his work at the Madurai temple. The late Shyamala Balakrishnan, who discovered it in the course of her research, learnt the lyrics and tunes of the songs from Pudukkottai Lakshmi ammal, a descendant of the author. First staged in 1963, the presentation includes two songs from “Sri Meenakshi Sundareswara Thirukkalyana kirthanaigal,” composed by Vembattur Sri Sarkarai Bharathi. The prayer and the Kattiyakkaran songs were composed by Meenakshi Subrahmanyam, Padma’s mother. For Siva Tandavam, verses from Sambhu Natanam, a Sanskrit work by Patanjali Maharishi, were used. At the end, Sokkar Kauthwam, singing which was a daily ritual at the Madurai Meenakshi temple, has been included. Meenakshi Kalyanam will be staged today, 6.30 p.m., at Narada Gana Sabha, in aid of BIFAC (Bharata Ilango Foundation for Asian Culture).