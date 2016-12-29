A new wave of thought

“I have always been drawn towards depicting the elements of Nature in my performances,” says senior Bharatanatyam artist Leela Samson.

So her latest choreographic work is ‘Nadi’, which will be premièred tomorrow, Dec. 31 (7. 30 p.m.) at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, under the aegis of Kartik Fine Arts.

It will be presented by Spanda, her dance group. “It does not talk about any particular river, but looks at how poets have used it as a metaphor for life,” she adds.

‘Nadi’ explores the poems from six Indian languages. They include dadra of Varanasi, Rabindranath Tagore’s Bengali work, an ancient bandish said to have been written by Ustad Taanras Khan on Hazrat Khizar in Urdu, a Muthuswamy Dikshitar kriti, Sangam poetry and Girish Karnad’s take on the river in his play ‘Hayavadana’.

“Each poem has a little story and deep thoughts woven into them. For instance, Tagore brings alive the unspoken bond and contrast in the lives of a champa tree and the river. The tree tells the river, ‘you always seem to be restless and running away from things. Look at me, I silently stand at one place, yet I keep changing. While Karnad’s poem focusses on the river’s playful character and how it remains untainted by memories. The essence being, if you stagnate, you will feel the hurt,” explains Samson.

Rajkumar Bharati has set the poems to tune. The music has been recorded, mixed and mastered by Sai Shravanam.