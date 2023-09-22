Daily quiz | September 21, 2023

1 / 7 | The West Wing is among the shows with the most Emmy nominations. How many wins and nominations does the show have? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 96 nominations and 26 awards SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | A key piece of document that shines the light on the inner workings of Presidency is said to have been one of Aaron Sorkin’s inspiration for creating the series. What was the document? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The President’s Daily Diary SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | In the iconic episode Game On, during a debate, a character breaks down why some issues are too complex and need more than ten-word sound bite answers. Identify the character. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : President Josiah Bartlett SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Identify the fictional middle-eastern country that was referenced in the show. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Qumar SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Known for its groundbreaking directorial style, the show popularised the style where two characters deliver dialogues while walking through a frenzied office. What is this style called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Walk and Talk SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | A fundraising email from Joe Biden’s campaign in 2019 referenced a character from the show. Actor Richard Schiff played the character. Name the character. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : White House communications director Toby Ziegler SHOW ANSWER