Daily quiz | September 21, 2023

On September 22, 1999, the popular show The West Wing, created by Aaron Sorkin debuted on American television. Here is a quiz on the award-winning show and its characters

September 22, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Abhinaya K
START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | The West Wing is among the shows with the most Emmy nominations. How many wins and nominations does the show have? 
Answer : 96 nominations and 26 awards 
