Here is a quiz on some famous Indian theatre groups and personalities.
Daily Quiz | On World Theatre Day
The Phantom of the Opera was directed by Andrew Lloyd-Webber, is the longest-running Broadway show and is set to close after running for more than 25 years.START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
Every year on January 1, the street theatre group Janam organises plays at Jhandapur village, in Sahibabad (Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh). What does this event commemorate? And name the prominent theatre personality related to this event.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Safdar Hashmi, who was murdered by Congress workers during a performance of the play Halla Bol on 1 January 1989
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 5 |
Derived from a classic folk tale (that was originally narrated by Rajasthani writer Vijaydan Detha), this famous play was later made into a children’s film by Shyam Benegal with the same name. The play is about an “honourable thief” and his vows. Name the play and its iconic writer.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Charandas Chor by Habib Tanvir
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 5 |
Awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship in 1990 for his lifetime contribution to theatre, this artist and playwright, who is well known for his roles in cinema as well, was jailed by the West Bengal government in 1965 for “subversive messages” in his play, Kallol. A favourite of Satyajit Ray, this person also played the lead actor in Ray’s last film, in a role that, many consider, voices the views of the auteur. Name him.
4 / 5 |
Awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2010, this thespian began her career as a member of a contemporary dance troupe before acting with the Indian Peoples’ Theatre Association and the Prithvi Theatre and also making a mark in British films and television shows. Name her.
5 / 5 |
He was the art director of what was considered the “only professional experimental Tamil theatre group”, Koothu-p-pattarai. He was also the recipient of the Padma Shri (2012). Name him.
COMMents
SHARE