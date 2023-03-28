HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On World Theatre Day 
Initiated by the International Theatre Institute, World Theatre Day is celebrated on March 27

March 28, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Srinivasan Ramani

Here is a quiz on some famous Indian theatre groups and personalities.

The Phantom of the Opera was directed by Andrew Lloyd-Webber, is the longest-running Broadway show and is set to close after running for more than 25 years.
1 / 5 | Every year on January 1, the street theatre group Janam organises plays at Jhandapur village, in Sahibabad (Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh). What does this event commemorate? And name the prominent theatre personality related to this event. 
Answer : Safdar Hashmi, who was murdered by Congress workers during a performance of the play Halla Bol on 1 January 1989
