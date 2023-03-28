Here is a quiz on some famous Indian theatre groups and personalities.

Daily Quiz | On World Theatre Day

1 / 5 | Every year on January 1, the street theatre group Janam organises plays at Jhandapur village, in Sahibabad (Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh). What does this event commemorate? And name the prominent theatre personality related to this event.

Answer : Safdar Hashmi, who was murdered by Congress workers during a performance of the play Halla Bol on 1 January 1989

2 / 5 | Derived from a classic folk tale (that was originally narrated by Rajasthani writer Vijaydan Detha), this famous play was later made into a children's film by Shyam Benegal with the same name. The play is about an "honourable thief" and his vows. Name the play and its iconic writer.

Answer : Charandas Chor by Habib Tanvir

3 / 5 | Awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship in 1990 for his lifetime contribution to theatre, this artist and playwright, who is well known for his roles in cinema as well, was jailed by the West Bengal government in 1965 for "subversive messages" in his play, Kallol. A favourite of Satyajit Ray, this person also played the lead actor in Ray's last film, in a role that, many consider, voices the views of the auteur. Name him.

Answer : Utpal Dutt

4 / 5 | Awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2010, this thespian began her career as a member of a contemporary dance troupe before acting with the Indian Peoples' Theatre Association and the Prithvi Theatre and also making a mark in British films and television shows. Name her.

Answer : Zohra Sehgal