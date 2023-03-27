Here is a quiz on the world of the popular American workplace comedy.
Daily Quiz | On The Office show
Amy Adams appeared on the show for a few episodes. She played the character of Katy, a handbag salesperson.START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 |
In the pilot episode of the show, this popular character was played by another actor. The character is known for making the other employees uncomfortable with her antics. Name the character and the actor who played her in the first episode.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Meredith Palmer; was played by Henriette Mantel in the first episode
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 6 |
What is the name of Michael Scott’s movie that was completed “after three years of writing, one year of shooting, four years of reshooting and two years of editing”? Which cast member wrote the episode?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Threat level midnight and B.J. Novak
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 6 |
Dwight Schrute introduces a new reward system in season 3 - called Schrute Bucks. What does he say is the cash value of a Schrute Buck?
4 / 6 |
Apart from starring on the show together, what do Angela Kinsey, Mindy Kailing, John Krasinski and Ellie Kemper have in common?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : All four were interns at the Conan O’Brien show
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 6 |
Michael and the rest of the office make an advertisement for Dunder Mifflin which is not used by the company. What is the tagline used in the advertisement?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Limitless paper in a paperless world
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
6 / 6 |
In a prank, the man is introduced as Jim Halpert. Pam introduces him as Steve, an actor friend. Who played this character?
COMMents
SHARE