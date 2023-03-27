Here is a quiz on the world of the popular American workplace comedy.

Daily Quiz | On The Office show

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | In the pilot episode of the show, this popular character was played by another actor. The character is known for making the other employees uncomfortable with her antics. Name the character and the actor who played her in the first episode. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Meredith Palmer; was played by Henriette Mantel in the first episode SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | What is the name of Michael Scott’s movie that was completed “after three years of writing, one year of shooting, four years of reshooting and two years of editing”? Which cast member wrote the episode? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Threat level midnight and B.J. Novak SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Dwight Schrute introduces a new reward system in season 3 - called Schrute Bucks. What does he say is the cash value of a Schrute Buck? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 1/100th of a cent SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Apart from starring on the show together, what do Angela Kinsey, Mindy Kailing, John Krasinski and Ellie Kemper have in common? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : All four were interns at the Conan O’Brien show SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Michael and the rest of the office make an advertisement for Dunder Mifflin which is not used by the company. What is the tagline used in the advertisement? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Limitless paper in a paperless world SHOW ANSWER