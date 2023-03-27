HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On The Office show
Premium

On March 24, 2005, the U.S. version of The Office premiered on NBC

March 27, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST

Abhinaya K

Here is a quiz on the world of the popular American workplace comedy.

Daily Quiz | On The Office show
Amy Adams appeared on the show for a few episodes. She played the character of Katy, a handbag salesperson.
1 / 6 | In the pilot episode of the show, this popular character was played by another actor. The character is known for making the other employees uncomfortable with her antics. Name the character and the actor who played her in the first episode. 
Answer : Meredith Palmer; was played by Henriette Mantel in the first episode
