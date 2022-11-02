Daily Quiz | On some famous painters of modern art in India

Radhika Santhanam November 02, 2022 12:05 IST

The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai owns around 250 artworks, many by some of the greatest contemporary Indian artists. Here’s a quiz on some famous painters of modern art in India.

1. A famous painting depicting a saffron-clad woman holding a book in one hand, sheaves of paddy in the second, a rudraksh in the third and a white cloth in the fourth was made during the Swadeshi movement. It is iconic for it conceptualised an idea that we are all familiar with. This idea is also part of a famous slogan. What is the name of this painting and who is the painter? Answer : Bharat Mata, Abanindranath Tagore 2. This Indian painter, who was born in Hungary, died young. Despite being a friend of Jawaharlal Nehru, this painter never drew him saying he was "too good looking". Who was this avante-garde artist? Answer : Amrita Sher-Gil 3. This painter said he feared, and was fascinated by, Indian forests. He was one of the founders of India's most radical art movement. His trademark is the bindu. Who are we talking about? Answer : SH Raza 4. This painter wrote under the pen name Sunanda. He was the founder of Chennai's famous Cholamandal Artists Village. Who was he? Answer : KCS Paniker 5. The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai owns around 250 artworks, many by some of the greatest contemporary Indian artists. A famous story goes that a competition was held in 1963 by Homi Bhabha to select an artist to paint a mural. The upcoming artists then, including Satish Gujral, VS Gaitonde, NS Bendre, MF Husain, B Prabha, KK Hebbar, KH Ara, and Rasik Raval, were contacted. One of them was chosen finally as his/her painting was said to be "more substantial and enduring". Who was this artist who later became one of the most well known artists of India? Answer : MF Husain 6. Who is the famous painter who made this portrait of Amartya Sen? This painter has made portraits of SN Souza, Anjali Ela Menon, BV Doshi, Krishen Khanna, Richard Bartholomew, Raghu Rai, among others. This painter's daughter is an actor and director and won one of France's highest civilian awards. Answer : Jatin Das



