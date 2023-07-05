HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Seinfeld
On July 5, 1989, Seinfeld an American television sitcom that has been described as “a show about nothing” premiered on NBC. Here is a quiz on the show that is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential sitcoms of all time

July 05, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
On July 5, 1989, Seinfeld an American television sitcom that has been described as "a show about nothing" premiered on NBC. 
1 / 7 | In the episode ‘The Wife’, Jerry Seinfeld and his girlfriend pretend to be husband and wife. Jerry’s quasi-wife was played by an acclaimed American actress just prior to her breakthrough as a star. Who played the role?
Answer : Courteney Cox
