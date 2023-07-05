Daily Quiz | On Seinfeld

1 / 7 | In the episode 'The Wife', Jerry Seinfeld and his girlfriend pretend to be husband and wife. Jerry's quasi-wife was played by an acclaimed American actress just prior to her breakthrough as a star. Who played the role? Answer : Courteney Cox

2 / 7 | Many Seinfeld episodes are based on the writers' real-life experiences, with the experiences reinterpreted for the characters' storylines. The episode "The Strike" is based on one of the writers on the show, Dan O'Keefe's dad, who made up his own holiday. What is the name of the holiday? What is it celebrated for? Answer : Festivus. It is a secular holiday celebrated on December 23 as an alternative to the pressures and commercialism of the Christmas season.

3 / 7 | One of the episodes on the show is famous for using reverse chronology and was inspired by a similar plot device in a Harold Pinter play of the same name. What is the name of the episode? Answer : The Betrayal

4 / 7 | Many terms were coined and popularized in the series' run and have become part of popular culture. The lexicon of Seinfeldian code words and recurring phrases that evolved around particular episodes is referred to by a particular word. What is it? It is also the title of one more thing related to Jerry Seinfeld. What is it? Answer : Seinlanguage. It is the title of Jerry Seinfeld's best-selling book on humour.

5 / 7 | Many prominent recurring characters were based on well-known people. Jacopo of the J. Peterman catalogue was based on which person? What is he? Answer : John Peterman, is an American catalogue and retail entrepreneur.

6 / 7 | The episode "The Keys" contains a crossover to a CBS show marking the first such cooperation between rival networks. What is the name of the show? Answer : Murphy Brown