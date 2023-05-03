Daily Quiz | On Satyajit Ray
Before his directed film, Teen Kanya (released in 1961), Ray utilised the works of three musical maestros for music in his films— Pandit Ravi Shankar for the Apu Trilogy and Parash Pathar, Ali Akbar Khan for Devi and an accomplished sitarist for brilliant Jalsaghar. Name him.
Name the accomplished cinematographer who collaborated with Satyajit Ray for all of his earlier films until Nayak (made in 1966).
Which contemporary film great had this quote on Ray - “Not to have seen the cinema of Ray means existing in the world without seeing the sun or the moon”?
One of Ray’s most memorable films, based on his own popular writing, is Jai Baba Felunath (The Elephant God). One of the inimitable quotes in this film includes the answer, “33 crores” by Feluda to a question by Jatayu about Banaras. What was the question?
Two films made by Satyajit Ray were based on works by Munshi Premchand. One was the classic Shatranj ke Khilari. Name the other film, made in 1981 and a searing account of the caste system.
