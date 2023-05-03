HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Satyajit Ray
Here’s another quiz on Satyajit Ray, his works and collaborators, etc on his 102nd birth anniversary

May 03, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:01 am IST

Srinivasan Ramani
1 / 5 | Before his directed film, Teen Kanya (released in 1961), Ray utilised the works of three musical maestros for music in his films— Pandit Ravi Shankar for the Apu Trilogy and Parash Pathar, Ali Akbar Khan for Devi and an accomplished sitarist for brilliant Jalsaghar. Name him. 
Answer : Vilayat Khan
