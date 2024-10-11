Please send in your answers to dailyquiz@thehindu.co.in
Daily Quiz | On Saturday Night Live
1 / 6 |
The first person hired as an actor for SNL was the iconic comedian, Gilda Radner. She set the platform for many female comics. Who was the first woman head writer for SNL?
2 / 6 |
Though now the show is known as Saturday Night Live, when it premiered it had a different title. The original title is also part of the closing line of the cold open sketch. Identify the original title.
3 / 6 |
SNL has racked up the most number of Emmy awards for a television show. Which cast member is the only woman in SNL history to have won Emmy awards for Outstation Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series twice in a row?
4 / 6 |
Seth Meyers, Billy Crystal, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Robert Downey Jr. and Steve Carell. Who among them was not a cast member on SNL?
5 / 6 |
This goofy character created by John Mulaney and Bill Hader went on to become one of the most iconic and funny SNL characters. Hader also played the character. Name the character.
6 / 6 |
Visual Question: Identify this iconic cast member who was the first to say the line mentioned in the first question. He was a member of the original cast and was later banned from hosting SNL.
Published - October 11, 2024 05:00 pm IST