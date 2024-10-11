Please send in your answers to dailyquiz@thehindu.co.in

Daily Quiz | On Saturday Night Live

1 / 6 | The first person hired as an actor for SNL was the iconic comedian, Gilda Radner. She set the platform for many female comics. Who was the first woman head writer for SNL? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Tina Fey SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Though now the show is known as Saturday Night Live, when it premiered it had a different title. The original title is also part of the closing line of the cold open sketch. Identify the original title. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : NBC’s Saturday Night SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | SNL has racked up the most number of Emmy awards for a television show. Which cast member is the only woman in SNL history to have won Emmy awards for Outstation Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series twice in a row? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kate Mckinnon SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Seth Meyers, Billy Crystal, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Robert Downey Jr. and Steve Carell. Who among them was not a cast member on SNL? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Steve Carell SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | This goofy character created by John Mulaney and Bill Hader went on to become one of the most iconic and funny SNL characters. Hader also played the character. Name the character. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Stefon SHOW ANSWER