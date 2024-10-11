GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Saturday Night Live
Premium

American late-night live sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live first debuted on October 11, 1975. Here is a quiz on the show that is currently on its 50th season.

Published - October 11, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Abhinaya K

Please send in your answers to dailyquiz@thehindu.co.in

Daily Quiz | On Saturday Night Live
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | The first person hired as an actor for SNL was the iconic comedian, Gilda Radner. She set the platform for many female comics. Who was the first woman head writer for SNL?
Answer : Tina Fey
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Published - October 11, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.