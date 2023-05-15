Daily Quiz | On Pulp Fiction

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | The legendary director played a minor character in the movie, which helps Vincent Vega and Jules Winnfield with the Bonnie situation. Name the character. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jimmie Dimmick SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | At Jack Rabbit Slim’s, the restaurant where the iconic twist scene happens, there are many waiters/waitresses dressed as 50s stars. James Dean, Marilyn Monroe, Buddy Holly, Mamie Van Doren, Grace Kelly. Who is the odd one in this list? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : No one was dressed as Grace Kelly SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | The mysterious Mia Wallace speaks of her failed pilot to Vega. She says it was a show about a team of female agents. Her character was a knife specialist. Name the show. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Fox Force Five SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | What code does Vega put in to open the briefcase in the movie? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 666 SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | The Bible verse that Jules recites appears in a movie from the Marvel cinematic universe. Name the movie. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Captain America: The Winter Soldier SHOW ANSWER