HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Pulp Fiction
Premium

In May 1994,  Pulp Fiction premiered at the Cannes film festival and took home the coveted Palme d’Or. Here is a quiz on the Tarantino masterpiece and its world

May 15, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz | On Pulp Fiction
Pulp Fiction.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | The legendary director played a minor character in the movie, which helps Vincent Vega and Jules Winnfield with the Bonnie situation. Name the character.
Answer : Jimmie Dimmick
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / entertainment (general) / The Hindu Quizzes

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.