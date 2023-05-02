Daily Quiz | On Ponniyin Selvan

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | Two personalities acquired the movie rights for ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, but things did not fructify. It was finally left to Maniratnam to execute his vision of the epic, in two parts. Who were the two famous personalities who attempted to make a movie of the book? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : M.G. Ramachandran and Kamal Hassan SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | There is much debate about the sources Kalki used to craft his pacy historical fiction based on the assassination of the Crown Prince of the Chola Empire. It is believed he relied on historical accounts, travelled to certain locations that figure in the novel, inscriptions, and ancient copper plates that had survived, to then render as fiction the tale of conspiracy and regicide. He made three trips to a particular country, to study the environs there, we are told. Which country did Kalki travel to, to research for Ponniyin Selvan? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sri Lanka SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | The character of Azhwarkadiyan Nambi in the novel is a stark representation of a particular undercurrent that sometimes disrupted harmony in the Tamil Nadu of yore. Some of Nambi’s outbursts in the novel stand testimony to this conflict that was historically noted as prevalent during the Chola period. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Saivaite – Vaisnavite conflict SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | The centenary of a key person involved in the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ serialisation in Kalki in the 1950s is coming up in 2024. This very talented individual was considered the perfect foil for Kalki Krishnamurthy, enhancing the novel’s charm and adding to its popularity. Who was it? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Illustrator Maniam SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Kalki’s descriptive style, whether he is describing Vandhiya Thevan trotting on his horse on the banks of the Veeranarayanan lake, or his evocative introduction of characters. “There was constant war between ---A--- and ---B----. They fought using verbal arrows and sharp, spear-like looks. Sparks flew in that struggle as swords clashed and sharpened lances attacked each other.” Who were A and B, their rivalry notorious in the book? (English translation by C.V. Karthik Narayanan) DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Pazhuvoor Illaya Rani (or Nandini) and Pazhayarai Piratti (Kundavai) SHOW ANSWER