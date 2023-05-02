HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Ponniyin Selvan
Premium

As Ponniyin Selvan - 2, the second part of Maniratnam’s magnum opus hogs screens in theatres this weekend, a look at some trivia related to the original novel by Kalki R. Krishnamurthy

May 02, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

Ramya Kannan
Vikram as Aditha Karikalan in a still from ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2. Photo Credit: Lyca Productions
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | Two personalities acquired the movie rights for ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, but things did not fructify. It was finally left to Maniratnam to execute his vision of the epic, in two parts. Who were the two famous personalities who attempted to make a movie of the book?
Answer : M.G. Ramachandran and Kamal Hassan
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Top News Today

