Daily Quiz | On Pokémon

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /7 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 7 | Why is February 27 observed as World Pokémon Day and who created this global phenomenon? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : It was on this day that the creator Satoshi Tajiri launched the franchise in Japan in 1996 SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | How many original Pokémon were included in Generation I and according to the Pokedex, which was the first Pokémon ever designed/created? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 151 and Rhydon SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | According to many fans, which Pokémon is considered the mascot of the villainous group ‘Team Rocket’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Meowth SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Who was the protagonist of the Pokémon anime for the first 25 seasons and what is the origin of his surname (in the English version)? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ash Ketchum. Ketchum is a pun on the series’ ‘Gotta catch‘em all’ tagline SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | What is common to the following Pokémon combinations: Normal/Rock, Fire/Fairy, Ice/Poison, Bug/Dragon? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : They are four of the nine types of combinations that haven’t been ‘officially’ used for any Pokémon SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | According to a detailed study, the starter Pokémon for each of the main games in the series is always a choice between which three types? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Water, Fire, and Grass SHOW ANSWER