Daily Quiz | On milestones in Indian cinema

Ranjani Srinivasan May 19, 2022 11:21 IST

India’s first feature film Shree Pundalik was released on May 18, 1912. Here’s a quiz on prolific milestones in Indian cinema.

Daily Quiz | On milestones in Indian cinema 1/7 1. 'Yaadein' is a 1964 Hindi film directed and produced by Sunil Dutt, who also stars in it. The film is a soliloquy delivered by a man who comes home to find that his wife and son are not at home, and assumes that they have left him. The film entered the Guinness Book of World Records for a specific reason. What was special about the movie? Answer : Sunil Dutt is the only actor to appear on screen throughout the film. It entered the Guinness Book of World Records in the category 'Fewest actors in a narrative film'. 2. This production studio, founded by Avichi Meiyappan in 1945, is the oldest surviving studio in India. Located in Vadapalani, Chennai, it has produced over 300 films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi cinema, and has introduced prominent actors such as Sivaji Ganesan, Rajkumar, Vyjayanthimala, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan, among others. Identify the studio. Answer : AVM Studios 3. Directed by Satyajit Ray, this National Award-winning film is based on an eponymous 1929 book by Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay. Name this Bengali film, which was the first film made in independent India to receive major critical attention internationally, winning the Best Human Document award at the 1956 Cannes Film Festival. Answer : Pather Panchali 4. In 1931, 'Alam Ara' opened in theatres to a positive reception. The film was advertised with the tagline 'All living. Breathing. 100 percent talking' and the Hindi tagline was '78 murde insaan zinda ho gaye. Unko bolte dekho.' What unique distinction does the film hold? Answer : Alam Ara was the first Indian talkie film, bringing an end to the silent film era. It also introduced playback singing. 5. Presented by the Government of India, this award recognises lifetime contribution to cinema. It was instituted in 1969 in honour of an individual who is commonly known as the 'Father of Indian cinema'. In whose honour is the award presented? Answer : Dadasaheb Phalke 6. Described as a 'city within a city', this film studio has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the largest studio complex in the world. Located in Hyderabad, it is spread over 1,666 acres and houses the sets used for the Baahubali films. Name the film studio complex. Answer : Ramoji Film City 7. This Hindi-language film (whose poster is pictured at the beginning) was India's first submission for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film category in 1958. Identify the movie. Answer : Mother India



