Daily Quiz | On milestones in Indian cinema

India’s first feature film Shree Pundalik was released on May 18, 1912. Here’s a quiz on prolific milestones in Indian cinema.

1. ‘Yaadein’ is a 1964 Hindi film directed and produced by Sunil Dutt, who also stars in it. The film is a soliloquy delivered by a man who comes home to find that his wife and son are not at home, and assumes that they have left him. The film entered the Guinness Book of World Records for a specific reason. What was special about the movie?

Answer :

Sunil Dutt is the only actor to appear on screen throughout the film. It entered the Guinness Book of World Records in the category ‘Fewest actors in a narrative film’.

