Daily quiz | On International Jazz Day
April 30, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

A quiz on the occasion of International Jazz Day celebrated on April 30

V V Ramanan

International Jazz Day is celebrated on April 30. Credits: X/@IntlJazzDay

Q: Which famous American jazz musician and composer mooted the idea of having an International Jazz Day and when was it first observed?

A: Herbie Hancock and 2012.

Q: Which African city is the Global Host for 2024 and will anchor the International Jazz Day programmes around the world.

A: Tangier, Morocco

Q: Characterised by heavy mode modulation and few chord changes, which type of jazz had its pioneers in Miles Davis and John Coltrane?

A: Modal Jazz

Q: ‘Bird’, the 1988 biographical film directed and produced by Clint Eastwood, is about which famous jazz musician?

A: Charlie Parker

Q: What is the claim to fame of ‘Livery Stable Blues’ released in February 1917?

A: It is acknowledged as the first commercially released jazz recording

Q: Which acclaimed jazz musicians were nicknamed ‘High Priest of Bop’ and ‘King of the Clarinet’?

A: Thelonious Monk and Artie Shaw

Q: Whose autobiography is titled ‘Lady Sings the Blues’ that was adapted into a movie in 1972, starring Diana Ross?

A: Billie Holiday

Legendary singer Ella Fitzgerald, dubbed the ‘the Lady of Swing’, is famous for improvised scat solos. | Photo Credit: AP

CONNECT WITH US