Daily Quiz | On Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

1 / 5 | Let’s start with a simple and fun question. After the letters failed to reach Harry, which character travels to Harry’s house to personally deliver the Hogwarts acceptance letter? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Rubeus Hagrid SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Which filmmaker had become a fan of the book series after his daughter persuaded him to read the first three books, leading him to call his agent to arrange a meeting at Warner Bros. to direct the film? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Chris Columbus SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Another from the book’s plot: what is the platform number to board the Hogwarts Express at King’s Cross railway station? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Platform 9+3⁄4 SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | The director of the film (answer to question 2) wanted Daniel Radcliffe to be cast for the role of Harry. Which previous work of Radcliffe had impressed the director to cast him for the role? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : BBC’s production of David Copperfield SHOW ANSWER