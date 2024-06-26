Daily Quiz | On Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
One of the first ever copies of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling. START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
Let’s start with a simple and fun question. After the letters failed to reach Harry, which character travels to Harry’s house to personally deliver the Hogwarts acceptance letter?
2 / 5 |
Which filmmaker had become a fan of the book series after his daughter persuaded him to read the first three books, leading him to call his agent to arrange a meeting at Warner Bros. to direct the film?
3 / 5 |
Another from the book’s plot: what is the platform number to board the Hogwarts Express at King’s Cross railway station?
4 / 5 |
The director of the film (answer to question 2) wanted Daniel Radcliffe to be cast for the role of Harry. Which previous work of Radcliffe had impressed the director to cast him for the role?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : BBC’s production of David Copperfield
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 5 |
This character is a poltergeist who causes trouble in Hogwarts. Rik Mayall was cast for this character’s role in the film, but his scenes were cut from the final film, which eventually led to the character being omitted from all the Harry Potter films that followed. What is the name of the character?