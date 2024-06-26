GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was first published on this day in 1997. Quiz yourself on the book, and the subsequent film of the same name

Published - June 26, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
One of the first ever copies of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling.
1 / 5 | Let’s start with a simple and fun question. After the letters failed to reach Harry, which character travels to Harry’s house to personally deliver the Hogwarts acceptance letter?
Answer : Rubeus Hagrid
