Daily Quiz on director Tim Burton
1 / 7 |
Burton directed some of the episodes of a popular Netflix show. In 1991, he was approached to direct a film on characters of the show. A dance scene from the show went on to become a popular TiKTok. Identify the show.
2 / 7 |
The macabre visuals, dark colour schemes, heavy influence of expressionism, characters with big eyes Burton’s movies have a unique style. What is his style referred to as ?
3 / 7 |
How many times have Burton and Johnny Deep worked together (both live-action and animated films)?
4 / 7 |
The director is the author and illustrator of a poetry book which was published in 1997. Name the book.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : The Melancholy Death of Oyster Boy & Other Stories
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 7 |
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland, Alice Through the Looking Glass, Dumbo. Identify the film which was not directed by Burton.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Alice Through the Looking Glass
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
6 / 7 |
Burton began his career as an animator for which studio?
7 / 7 |
Visual question: Identify which Tim Burton movie the visual is from and name the actors who voiced the lead characters.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : The Corpse Bride
Johnny Deep and Helena Bonham Carter
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
COMMents
SHARE