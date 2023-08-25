Daily Quiz on director Tim Burton

1 / 7 | Burton directed some of the episodes of a popular Netflix show. In 1991, he was approached to direct a film on characters of the show. A dance scene from the show went on to become a popular TiKTok. Identify the show. Answer : Wednesday

2 / 7 | The macabre visuals, dark colour schemes, heavy influence of expressionism, characters with big eyes Burton's movies have a unique style. What is his style referred to as ? Answer : Burtonesque

3 / 7 | How many times have Burton and Johnny Deep worked together (both live-action and animated films)? Answer : Eight

4 / 7 | The director is the author and illustrator of a poetry book which was published in 1997. Name the book. Answer : The Melancholy Death of Oyster Boy & Other Stories

5 / 7 | Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland, Alice Through the Looking Glass, Dumbo. Identify the film which was not directed by Burton. Answer : Alice Through the Looking Glass

6 / 7 | Burton began his career as an animator for which studio? Answer : Walt Disney Studio