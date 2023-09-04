HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Beyoncé
American singer, songwriter and R&B superstar Beyoncé turns 42 today. Here is a quiz on Queen Bey, her artistry and music. 

September 04, 2023

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz | On Beyoncé
American singer, songwriter and R&B superstar Beyoncé turns 42 today | file photo
1 / 7 | Beyonce participated and won a Houston talent show at the age of seven. She is said to have received a standing ovation for singing which John Lennon song?
Answer : Imagine
