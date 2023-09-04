Daily Quiz | On Beyoncé
Beyonce participated and won a Houston talent show at the age of seven. She is said to have received a standing ovation for singing which John Lennon song?
Before being rebranded as Destiny’s Child, the singing group made their debut on reality show Star Search. What was the name of the group earlier and who did they lose to in the show?
Answer : Girls Tyme and they lost to Skeleton Crew
Queen Bey’s set at this festival went down in the books as one of the most iconic performances. At the time, she was the first female solo artist to headline the event in 20 years. Sinead O’Connor had previously performed in 1990. Identify the festival and the year in which she performed.
Answer : Glastonbury festival in 2011
The singer made an appearance at a Lip Sync Battle challenge which broke the internet. She danced to her iconic Run the World (Girls). Who competed in the challenge?
Answer : Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan
Beyonce and Bruno Mars came together for a performance at the Super Bowl 50 halftime show which still remains unmatched. Who headlined the event?
A type of horsefly was officially named after the singer by a researcher. What is the insect’s full scientific name?
The singer now holds the all-time record for most Grammy wins. How many Grammy awards does she have?
