Daily Quiz | On American talk show hosts
From analysing current events in a comedic fashion to creating the next viral moment with your favourite celebrity, hosts of talk shows are always on topic. Here is a quiz on American talk show hosts.

January 25, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST

Television personality Conan O’Brian. File
1 / 6 | This Emmy-winning host is said to have conducted over 50,000 interviews in his long career. He has interviewed political leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and every U.S. President since Gerald Ford. Name the host.

Answer : Larry King
