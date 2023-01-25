Daily Quiz | On American talk show hosts

1 / 6 | This Emmy-winning host is said to have conducted over 50,000 interviews in his long career. He has interviewed political leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and every U.S. President since Gerald Ford. Name the host. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Larry King SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | In a full circle moment, this guest who came on the season premier of the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, appeared to send off the beloved talk show host. The actress who has appeared 20 times on the show, has also hosted the show during Ellen’s absence. Name the guest. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jennifer Aniston SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | This satire and late night talk show programme takes a look at current events with a humorous twist. An episode of the show which was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was blocked in India by Hotstar. Name the show and its host. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Last week tonight with John Oliver SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Name the person who replaced David Letterman as the host of the The Late Show on CBS. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Stephen Colbert SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Oprah Winfrey, Kelly Clarkson, Wendy Williams, Natalie Morales and Whoopi Goldberg. What do these women have in common? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : They are all hosts of daytime talk shows SHOW ANSWER