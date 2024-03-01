Daily Quiz | On Ameen Sayani

1 / 5 | Binaca Geetmala, hosted by Sayani, was a weekly countdown show of the top songs from Hindi cinema. It was the most popular radio programme during its run of 42 years. Binaca was a popular toothpaste those days. The subsequent incarnations of the show were also renamed after an oral hygiene brand. Name the brand. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Cibaca, which was later acquired by Colgate SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | For a long time, Binaca Geetmala was broadcast from which country’s radio, which Sayani’s brother was the producer of? And why was this decision taken? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Radio Ceylon. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry, which controlled All India Radio, banned film music on radio calling it erotic and vulgar SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | In which language did Sayani host Binaca Geetmala? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Hindustani SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Sponsored by Cadbury India, this show began in 1972 and was hugely popular. In 1992, it became a TV show on Zee TV before moving to other channels. Today, most people associate this show with the Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’ Brien. Which show is this, which Sayani also hosted after his brother died? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bournvita Quiz Contest SHOW ANSWER