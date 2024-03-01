GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On Ameen Sayani
Premium

Ameen Sayani, one of the most recognisable voices on Indian radio, passed away last week in Mumbai. A quiz on him.

March 01, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Radhika Santhanam
Radhika Santhanam
Daily Quiz | On Ameen Sayani
Identify this famous playback singer who is in the photo with Ameen Sayani. 
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Binaca Geetmala, hosted by Sayani, was a weekly countdown show of the top songs from Hindi cinema. It was the most popular radio programme during its run of 42 years. Binaca was a popular toothpaste those days. The subsequent incarnations of the show were also renamed after an oral hygiene brand. Name the brand. 
Answer : Cibaca, which was later acquired by Colgate 
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
