Daily quiz | On Akira Kurosawa
While Toshiro Mifune and later Tetsuya Nakadai were the leading men in most of Kurosawa’s well-known films, which actor, who acted in 21 of Kurosawa’s 30 films, was his most frequent collaborator?
The answer to the above question played a minor role as the head of a police investigative team in this film, released in the year 1963. The film was also loosely based on the novel King’s ransom by a writer who went by the pen name Ed McBain. Name the film and the writer’s real name.
Answer : High and Low, Evan Hunter alias Salvadore Albert Lombino
Of the 30 films made by Kurosawa, this was the only non-Japanese language film, which was based on a memoir by a Russian explorer in Siberia. The cold-cutting weather of Siberia plays an important role in the film which went on to win Best Foreign Language feature film at the Oscars in 1976. Name it.
The film, Red Beard was released in 1965 and focussed on the relationship between a doctor and his new trainee besides the pervasive social injustice during the time when the two worked with the poor in the Shogunate period. It also marked the “last” of Kurosawa’s films. What was this “last” thing?
Answer : Last collaboration between Kurosawa and Toshiro Mifune
Sholay, the all-time Indian blockbuster film that sees two petty conmen teaming up to save a village from dacoits was loosely based on this Kurosawa all-time-classic that spawned several remakes and character-arc-buildup narratives in many films across languages and cultures. Name this iconic film.
Answer : Seven Samurai (shichinin no samurai)
