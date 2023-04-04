Daily quiz | On Akira Kurosawa

1 / 5 | While Toshiro Mifune and later Tetsuya Nakadai were the leading men in most of Kurosawa’s well-known films, which actor, who acted in 21 of Kurosawa’s 30 films, was his most frequent collaborator? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Takashi Shimura SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | The answer to the above question played a minor role as the head of a police investigative team in this film, released in the year 1963. The film was also loosely based on the novel King’s ransom by a writer who went by the pen name Ed McBain. Name the film and the writer’s real name. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : High and Low, Evan Hunter alias Salvadore Albert Lombino SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Of the 30 films made by Kurosawa, this was the only non-Japanese language film, which was based on a memoir by a Russian explorer in Siberia. The cold-cutting weather of Siberia plays an important role in the film which went on to win Best Foreign Language feature film at the Oscars in 1976. Name it. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Dersu Uzala SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | The film, Red Beard was released in 1965 and focussed on the relationship between a doctor and his new trainee besides the pervasive social injustice during the time when the two worked with the poor in the Shogunate period. It also marked the “last” of Kurosawa’s films. What was this “last” thing? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Last collaboration between Kurosawa and Toshiro Mifune SHOW ANSWER