Entertainment

Daily Quiz | On House of the Dragon

Daily Quiz | On House of the Dragon

The web series House of the Dragon (HotD) completed its first season this week. Here’s a quiz on the fictional TV adaptation of George RR Martin’s epic fantasy book Fire and Blood.

Daily Quiz | On House of the Dragon

1/6

1. The series features an order of professional “healers”, scientists, scholars and messengers called, “maesters”. Where in the continent of Westeros are the maesters headquartered and which feudal house rules the city hosting it?

Answer :

Citadel, Oldtown, House Hightower.

Daily Quiz | On House of the Dragon

0/6

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Quizzes
Text and Context
entertainment (general)
fiction
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2022 11:57:38 am | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/daily-quiz-october-31-2022-on-house-of-the-dragon/article66080859.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY