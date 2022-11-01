Daily Quiz | On House of the Dragon

The web series House of the Dragon (HotD) completed its first season this week. Here’s a quiz on the fictional TV adaptation of George RR Martin’s epic fantasy book Fire and Blood.
The web series House of the Dragon (HotD) completed its first season this week. Here’s a quiz on the fictional TV adaptation of George RR Martin’s epic fantasy book Fire and Blood.
1.
The series features an order of professional “healers”, scientists, scholars and messengers called, “maesters”. Where in the continent of Westeros are the maesters headquartered and which feudal house rules the city hosting it?
Answer :
Citadel, Oldtown, House Hightower.
2.
Queen Alicent, according to the web series, wears green during princess Rhaenyra’s wedding, as a gesture symbolising her original House‘s (the answer to question 1) use of the colour green for what occasion?
Answer :
Green flames in the hightower signal a call for banners by House Hightower for war.
3.
The greens, those owing allegiance to the faction led by Queen Alicent, in the series go on to acquire the largest living dragon during the events called the “Dance of the dragons”. Name the dragon and the Targaryen it is bonded to, during this period.
Answer :
Vhagar, Prince Aemond Targaryen.
4.
The answer to Question 3 was ridden by a Targaryen queen during King Aegon’s conquest of Westeros. Name her.
Answer :
Queen Visenya Targaryen.
5.
The answer to Question 4 also wielded the Valryian steel sword named “Dark Sister”. Who gets to wield it during the events that happen in the House of the Dragon? And who bestowed it upon him?
Answer :
Daemon Targaryen, King Jaeherys.
6.
While King’s Landing, the capital city of the kingdoms of Westeros was filmed at Dubrovnik in the Game of Thrones series, this modern-day city in Spain is where it is filmed in HoTD. Name it.