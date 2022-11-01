Daily Quiz | On House of the Dragon

November 01, 2022

The web series House of the Dragon (HotD) completed its first season this week. Here’s a quiz on the fictional TV adaptation of George RR Martin’s epic fantasy book Fire and Blood.

Daily Quiz | On House of the Dragon The web series House of the Dragon (HotD) completed its first season this week. Here’s a quiz on the fictional TV adaptation of George RR Martin’s epic fantasy book Fire and Blood. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On House of the Dragon 1/6 1. The series features an order of professional “healers”, scientists, scholars and messengers called, “maesters”. Where in the continent of Westeros are the maesters headquartered and which feudal house rules the city hosting it? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Citadel, Oldtown, House Hightower. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Queen Alicent, according to the web series, wears green during princess Rhaenyra’s wedding, as a gesture symbolising her original House‘s (the answer to question 1) use of the colour green for what occasion? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Green flames in the hightower signal a call for banners by House Hightower for war. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. The greens, those owing allegiance to the faction led by Queen Alicent, in the series go on to acquire the largest living dragon during the events called the “Dance of the dragons”. Name the dragon and the Targaryen it is bonded to, during this period. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Vhagar, Prince Aemond Targaryen. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. The answer to Question 3 was ridden by a Targaryen queen during King Aegon’s conquest of Westeros. Name her. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Queen Visenya Targaryen. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. The answer to Question 4 also wielded the Valryian steel sword named “Dark Sister”. Who gets to wield it during the events that happen in the House of the Dragon? And who bestowed it upon him? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Daemon Targaryen, King Jaeherys. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. While King’s Landing, the capital city of the kingdoms of Westeros was filmed at Dubrovnik in the Game of Thrones series, this modern-day city in Spain is where it is filmed in HoTD. Name it. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Caceres, Spain. I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On House of the Dragon YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/6 RETAKE THE QUIZ



