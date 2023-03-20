HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On 95th Academy Awards
Premium

The 95th Academy Awards will be remembered by Indians for winning the Oscars in two categories. A quiz on this year’s ceremony held recently

March 20, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On 95th Academy Awards
Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for best actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | For the first time since the 80th Academy Awards, co-directors took home the big prize. Which siblings did Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert emulate?
Answer : The Coen Brothers, Joel and Ethan, who won for No Country for Old Men
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context / entertainment (general) / cinema / entertainment award

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.