Daily Quiz | On 95th Academy Awards

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /7 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 7 | For the first time since the 80th Academy Awards, co-directors took home the big prize. Which siblings did Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert emulate? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Coen Brothers, Joel and Ethan, who won for No Country for Old Men SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Which classic did M. M. Keeravani adapt and sing while accepting his Oscar for Best Original Song? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Top of the World’ by The Carpenters SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Dominic, who accompanied Jimmy Kimmel onto the stage, did not win any awards and was standing in for some other ‘actor’ from a nominated film. Who was Dominic? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : He was a donkey standing in for Jenny the donkey from the Banshees of Inisherin SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Which Nobel Laureate responded to a question from Kimmel with a diplomatic answer “I only talk about peace”? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Malala Yousafzai SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | If other nominees were Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger at the Gate, who won? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Elephant Whisperers SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Ke Huy Quan, who won Best Supporting Actor, captured everybody’s hearts by hugging and kissing Harrison Ford. In which film did they work together in 1984? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom SHOW ANSWER