Daily Quiz | On 95th Academy Awards
Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for best actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023.
For the first time since the 80th Academy Awards, co-directors took home the big prize. Which siblings did Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert emulate?
Answer : The Coen Brothers, Joel and Ethan, who won for No Country for Old Men
Which classic did M. M. Keeravani adapt and sing while accepting his Oscar for Best Original Song?
Answer : ‘Top of the World’ by The Carpenters
Dominic, who accompanied Jimmy Kimmel onto the stage, did not win any awards and was standing in for some other ‘actor’ from a nominated film. Who was Dominic?
Answer : He was a donkey standing in for Jenny the donkey from the Banshees of Inisherin
Which Nobel Laureate responded to a question from Kimmel with a diplomatic answer “I only talk about peace”?
If other nominees were Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger at the Gate, who won?
Ke Huy Quan, who won Best Supporting Actor, captured everybody’s hearts by hugging and kissing Harrison Ford. In which film did they work together in 1984?
Answer : Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Prior to Everything Everywhere All At Once which film had won the best picture, best director, and three acting prizes?
Answer : A googly! It was the first flick to do so
