Daily Quiz | On award-winning documentaries
As  The Elephant Whisperers wins the Oscar for the Best Documentary Short, here is a quiz on other award-winning documentaries

March 15, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

S. Venkataraghavan
Daily Quiz | On award-winning documentaries
A still from ‘The Elephant Whisperers ‘
1 / 5 | Which documentary that won an Oscar in 2011, examines the global financial crisis of 2008 and its underlying causes, featuring interviews with financial experts and insiders?
Answer : Inside Job
