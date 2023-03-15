Daily Quiz | On award-winning documentaries

1 / 5 | Which documentary that won an Oscar in 2011, examines the global financial crisis of 2008 and its underlying causes, featuring interviews with financial experts and insiders?

Answer : Inside Job

2 / 5 | The 2022 short documentary The Elephant Whisperers by debutant director Kartiki Gonsalves based on the lives of the caretakers of orphaned elephants, Raghu and Ammu, is set in which National Park?

Answer : Theppakadu, Mudumalai National Park

3 / 5 | Who composed the music for Smile Pinki, the 2008 American documentary film directed by Megan Mylan, which won the 81st Academy Award for Best Documentary (Short Subject). The film depicts the story of Pinki and Ghutaru, two children in rural India who receive corrective surgery for cleft lips.

Answer : Guitar Prasanna

4 / 5 | What is the name of the documentary that features a young Pakistani girl named Malala Yousafzai, who survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban and went on to become a global advocate for education and women's rights?

Answer : He Named Me Malala