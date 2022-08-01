Daily Quiz | On cartoon characters

Sindhu Nagaraj August 01, 2022 12:56 IST

On July 27, 1940, Bugs Bunny, the rabbit who became the most popular of Warner Brothers’ cartoon characters, made his first film appearance in “A Wild Hare”. Here is a quiz on some of the famous cartoon characters.

Daily Quiz | On cartoon characters

1. This is an animated cartoon character featured in the Warner Bros. Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies series of cartoons. It is portrayed as a ferocious carnivore with a notoriously short temper and little patience. Name the cartoon.

Answer: Tasmanian Devil

2. Plane Crazy, The Gallopin' Gaucho, Steamboat Willie, and The Barn Dance heralded the arrival of this cartoon, considered one of the most famous cartoon characters in the history of animation. Name the character.

Answer: Mickey Mouse

3. This film is an American animated film produced by Walt Disney Productions which was initially a box office bomb. Later, it gained popularity and Jiminy Cricket, the film's one of the most famous characters is quoted even today in many pop culture references. Name the film.

Answer: Pinocchio

4. This is a 1994 American animated musical drama film produced by Walt Disney Feature Animation. Hakuna Matata, one of the most popular phrases is associated with this film. Name the film.

Answer: The Lion King

5. This American animated sitcom has gained notoriety for jokes that appeared to become reality. "D'oh!" is a famous catchphrase from the show that is now listed in the Oxford English Dictionary. Name the show. Also, there is a recurring character in the show and his portrayal has been accused by some of being a racist caricature of Indians and South Asians. Name the character.

Answer: The Simpsons; The character is Apu Nahasapeemapetilon

6. This is a daily American comic strip, commonly cited as "the last great newspaper comic". The first strip was published in 1985 in 35 newspapers. Name the comic strip and the cartoonist who created the comic.

Answer: Calvin and Hobbes by Bill Watterson

7. This was an American animation studio that produced animated cartoons for theatrical release. The studio created many cartoon characters like Fanny Zilch, Mighty Mouse, Heckle and Jeckle. Name the studio.

Answer: Terrytoons



