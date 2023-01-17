Daily Quiz | On fictional dogs
Constantly terrified by various aliens, this dog tries to overcome its fears while protecting its adopted family. A mix of horror and comedy, this show’s pilot episode was nominated for an Academy Award. Name the show.
The mystery in this book surrounds the disappearance of dogs, including the protagonists’s beloved dog, Scamper. Other books by this author also have dogs, Timothy and Buster, who go on adventures with the lead characters. Who is the author? Name the title of the book.
Answer : Shock for the Secret Seven; Enid Blyton
What do Snoopy from the Peanuts comic and Daisy, the dog whose murder causes former hitman John Wick to return to the underworld and go on a killing spree, have in common?
This rare magical beast in the wizarding world cannot resist falling asleep to the sound of music. Ron once said that this dog was in desperate need of exercise. Name the dog.
In the hands of the gifted director, this skinny dog becomes a metaphor for the oppressed community and lives on with its owner as a memory as he struggles through life. Name the movie.
In the Archie Comics, Hot Dog is the best friend and pet dog of which whoopee cap-wearing, quick-witted character. They share love for being lazy and food.
