Daily Quiz | On fictional dogs
A quiz on the fictional dogs from books, movies and television shows

January 17, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz | On fictional dogs
This character’s name came from this Frank Sinatra song — Stranger In the Night.
1 / 6 | Constantly terrified by various aliens, this dog tries to overcome its fears while protecting its adopted family. A mix of horror and comedy, this show’s pilot episode was nominated for an Academy Award. Name the show.

Answer : Courage the Cowardly Dog
