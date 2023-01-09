Daily Quiz | On legendary music composer and singer A.R. Rahman
Kamal Haasan and A.R. Rahman have collaborated on Thenali and Indian.
The noted music composer, singer and songwriter first began by composing ad jingles and went on to compose ‘viral’ tunes. For one jingle he adapted Mozart’s 25th symphony creating a tune that still remains iconic. Name the brand for which he created the tune.
Which country has a street named after the composer? Name the city where it is located.
Both Tere Rang from Atrangi Re and Pookkalae Sattru Oyivedungal from I are composed by A.R. Rahman but have something else in common. Identify the connection.
Answer : Both songs are sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Haricharan
This song was composed by the maestro for a 2002 movie directed by Mani Ratnam. Set in the Hamsadhwani ragam, it features lyrics that translate to “can crores of songs, the words meshed by a poet, give meaning like a drop of tear”. Name the song and the movie.
Answer : Vellai Pookal and Kannathil Muthamittal
Penned by a former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and composed by Rahman, this song was crooned by several leading artists including Vijay Yesudas, Anuradha Sriram and Yuvan Shankar Raja. What occasion was the song composed for? Name the song.
Answer : Semmozhiyaana Thamizh Mozhiyaam. It was composed for the World Classical Tamil Conference 2010.
A.R. Rahman won a British Academy Film Award (BAFTA) for Best Film Music for Slumdog Millionaire. He was nominated for another BAFTA in 2011. Name the movie.
