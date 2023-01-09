Daily Quiz | On legendary music composer and singer A.R. Rahman

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | The noted music composer, singer and songwriter first began by composing ad jingles and went on to compose ‘viral’ tunes. For one jingle he adapted Mozart’s 25th symphony creating a tune that still remains iconic. Name the brand for which he created the tune. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Titan SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Which country has a street named after the composer? Name the city where it is located. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Markham city in Canada SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Both Tere Rang from Atrangi Re and Pookkalae Sattru Oyivedungal from I are composed by A.R. Rahman but have something else in common. Identify the connection. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Both songs are sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Haricharan SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | This song was composed by the maestro for a 2002 movie directed by Mani Ratnam. Set in the Hamsadhwani ragam, it features lyrics that translate to “can crores of songs, the words meshed by a poet, give meaning like a drop of tear”. Name the song and the movie. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Vellai Pookal and Kannathil Muthamittal SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Penned by a former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and composed by Rahman, this song was crooned by several leading artists including Vijay Yesudas, Anuradha Sriram and Yuvan Shankar Raja. What occasion was the song composed for? Name the song. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Semmozhiyaana Thamizh Mozhiyaam. It was composed for the World Classical Tamil Conference 2010. SHOW ANSWER