Daily Quiz | On legendary music composer and singer A.R. Rahman
January 6 marked the 56th birthday of the legendary music composer and singer A.R. Rahman. Here is a quiz on the life of the Mozart of Madras

January 09, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST

Abhinaya K
Kamal Haasan and A.R. Rahman have collaborated on Thenali and Indian.
1 / 6 | The noted music composer, singer and songwriter first began by composing ad jingles and went on to compose ‘viral’ tunes. For one jingle he adapted Mozart’s 25th symphony creating a tune that still remains iconic. Name the brand for which he created the tune.

Answer : Titan
