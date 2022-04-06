Considered one of the greatest honours in the music industry, the Grammy Award presented by the Recording Academy took place this year on April 3 (ET), at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Here is a quiz to test you on the various winners and nominees of the awards over the years.
Considered one of the greatest honours in the music industry, the Grammy Award presented by the Recording Academy took place this year on April 3 (ET), at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Here is a quiz to test you on the various winners and nominees of the awards over the years.
Daily Quiz | Grammy Awards
Considered one of the greatest honours in the music industry, the Grammy Award presented by the Recording Academy took place this year on April 3 (ET), at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Here is a quiz to test you on the various winners and nominees of the awards over the years.
Daily Quiz | Grammy Awards
1/9
1.
The Grammy Award features a gilded gramophone. What material is used to make this trophy?
Answer :
Grammium, a zinc alloy composition
2.
Who was the first woman to ever perform on stage at the Grammy awards ceremony?
Answer :
Ella Fitzgerald
3.
Darkness falls across the land, the midnight hour is close at hand, creatures crawl in search of blood, to terrorise yall’s neighbourhood….is the closing monologue narrated by acclaimed actor Vincent Price for which record selling album? It garnered eight Grammys in a single night. Name the artist as well.
Answer :
Michael Jackson, Thriller
4.
This artist’s certified triple platinum album won the Pulitzer Prize for Music the same year it won a Grammy for the best rap album. Name the artist and the album.
Answer :
Kendrick Lamar, Damn.
5.
Known as the god of ghatam, this musician was the first south Indian to win a Grammy award. Name him.
Answer :
Thetakudi Harihara Vinayakram
6.
This year’s Grammy awards had a number of changes with the most notable of them being the elimination of the nominations review committees. This year also sees two new categories being added to the catalogue of awards. What are they? How many Grammy categories are there in total now?
Answer :
Best Global Music Performance and Best Música Urbana Album. The total number of categories now becomes 86.
7.
Star Wars, Superman, The Empire Strikes Back, Raiders of the Lost ark, The Godfather. Identify the odd one out. What is common among all the other four?
Answer :
While all five of these movies have been recipients of the Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, The Godfather is the odd one as all the rest have been composed by John Williams who won the award six times in a row.
8.
Who made history last night by being the first Pakistani woman to win a Grammy?
Answer :
Arooj Aftab
9.
Georg Solti holds the record for the highest number of Grammy wins (31) followed by music composer and producer Quincy Jones and another artist who has the same number of Grammys as Jones. Name the artist.