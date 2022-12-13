Daily Quiz | On ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth

YOUR SCORE 0 /7

1 / 7 | An easy one for the Superstar’s fans. What was his birth name and who christened him Rajinikanth for the silver screen? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Shivaji Rao Gaekwad and K. Balachander SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Rajinikanth’s debut film ‘Aboorva Raagangal’ in 1975 had Kamal Haasan in the main role. Which was the last film the two living legends acted together? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Geraftaar’. SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Which film personality, who became an influential figure in both regional and National politics, was Rajini’s co-star in the latter’s 50th film ‘Tiger’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : N.T. Rama Rao. It was a remake of the Hindi film ‘Khoon Pasina’. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | It is no secret that Rajinikanth has a cult following across the globe and is particularly famous in Japan. Which of his blockbusters was released in that country under the title ‘Odoru Maharaja’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Muthu’ SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Directed by Dwight H. Little, which 1988 film is the only English flick starring the Superstar that was also dubbed and released in Tamil as ‘Vairavel’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Bloodstone’ SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | The only time he did playback singing was a duet with S. Janaki, under the music direction of Ilayaraja, for a film that starred Vijayashanti. Identify the song and the film. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Adikuthu kuliru’ in ‘Mannan’ SHOW ANSWER