Daily Quiz | On ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth
This still shows K. Balachander directing Rajinikanth in an all-time
comedy hit "Thillu Mullu" that saw the Superstar play a 'double' role. Rajinikanth played both the characters of "Aiyampettai Arivudainambi Kaliyaperumal Chandran" and "Indran".
An easy one for the Superstar’s fans. What was his birth name and who christened him Rajinikanth for the silver screen?
Answer : Shivaji Rao Gaekwad and K. Balachander
Rajinikanth’s debut film ‘Aboorva Raagangal’ in 1975 had Kamal Haasan in the main role. Which was the last film the two living legends acted together?
Which film personality, who became an influential figure in both regional and National politics, was Rajini’s co-star in the latter’s 50th film ‘Tiger’?
Answer : N.T. Rama Rao. It was a remake of the Hindi film ‘Khoon Pasina’.
It is no secret that Rajinikanth has a cult following across the globe and is particularly famous in Japan. Which of his blockbusters was released in that country under the title ‘Odoru Maharaja’?
Directed by Dwight H. Little, which 1988 film is the only English flick starring the Superstar that was also dubbed and released in Tamil as ‘Vairavel’?
The only time he did playback singing was a duet with S. Janaki, under the music direction of Ilayaraja, for a film that starred Vijayashanti. Identify the song and the film.
Answer : ‘Adikuthu kuliru’ in ‘Mannan’
In which year was he given the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the nation’s highest award in the field of cinema?
