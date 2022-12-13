  1. EPaper
Daily Quiz | On ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth
One of the biggest names in Indian cinema Rajiniknath turned 72 on December 12. Test yourself on your knowledge of the icon simply called ‘Superstar’

December 13, 2022 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth
This still shows K. Balachander directing Rajinikanth in an all-time comedy hit “Thillu Mullu” that saw the Superstar play a ‘double’ role. Rajinikanth played both the characters of “Aiyampettai Arivudainambi Kaliyaperumal Chandran” and “Indran”.
1 / 7 | An easy one for the Superstar’s fans. What was his birth name and who christened him Rajinikanth for the silver screen?

Answer : Shivaji Rao Gaekwad and K. Balachander
SHOW ANSWER
