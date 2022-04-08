Cultural scene in Bengaluru this weekend

April 08, 2022 09:33 IST

Proscenium news

Jagdish Raja, Founder Trustee of Jagriti Theatre will be in discussion with writer Suresh Menon on April 10 at 11.30 am. They will talk about the latter’s book Why Don’t You Write Something I Might Read.

Suresh Menon is Contributing Editor, The Hindu and started off as the youngest sports editors in the country. He has reported from all the cricket-playing countries in a career spanning over three decades. His other titles include Bishan: Portrait of a Cricketer, Pataudi: Nawab of Cricket, and Sachin: Genius Unplugged. For The Hindu, he writes a weekly cricket column, Between Wickets, and a general column, About 500 Words.

The venue will be Jagriti Theatre. Entry is free and is open to all aged eight years and above.

***

An expo of fashion

The Hi Life Exhibition, a sale of lifestyle and fashion will be on between April 8 and 20 at the Lalit Ashok, Kumara Krupa Road, from 10 am to 8 pm.

From handpicked jewellery to wedding ensembles, bags and clutches, furnishing and more, you will be spoilt for choice.

***

Celebrating theatre

Abhinaya Taranga celebrates its 40th anniversary with a theatre festival called Tarangotsava. The three-day festival which begins on April 8 will be held at Rangashankara, JP Nagar.

The festival will feature art forms such as Veeragaase, theatre songs, poetry, paintings and the felicitation of senior theatre personalities. Abhinaya Taranga, a school of drama and theatre in Karnataka, was started by AS Murthy in 1981 and is currently headed by Gowri Dattu.

***

A festival on stage

Kahe Vidushak, spearheaded by Srinivas Beesetty, presents a theatre festival, titled Pehel- Theatre Festival of Stage and Beyond. It will be inaugurated on April 9 at 3 pm and will go on till April 10 at Prabhath KalaDwaraka, Koramangala club. The event is organised to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the troupe and will feature plays, featuring stalwarts such as Vinay Pathak and Rajat Kapoor among others. Besides this, the event will also include reading sessions and discussions.

Tickets on bookmyshow.com

***

Be a part of nature

Be a part of a ‘Nature Art session’, which is scheduled for April 10 at Cubbon Park. It begins at 7am and will continue till 11am and is open to all age groups.

The focus will be on helping people discover trees and the fallen treasures, a morning circle with songs of nature with movement, nature rangoli or mandala art activity.

The Nature Art session is undertaken by Poorva, a folk and tribal art educator/creator with a 20-year experience. Her journey with nature, says Poorva, started with “an endeavour to meet the needs of my daughter, who is on the autistic spectrum”.

***

Draupadi and Lady Macbeth through dance

Odissi Dance Centre Bangalore presents “White & Black”, a dance choreography. Conceptualized by Devjani Sen, it is an event that brings together Odissi and Kathakali “to explore the mirrored tragic fates of two women, Draupadi and Lady Macbeth, who although separated by time and origin, suffered for the controversial but successful choices they make”.

The dance will be presented by Peesappilly Rajeevan, Prabal Gupta, Devjani Sen and students of ODC Bangalore.

The dance will be presented on April 16 at 7 pm at ADA Rangamandira, JC Road. The event is open to all.

***

Everything handmade

Attend the Souq market at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath which will be on from April 8 to April 17. The exhibition will be on from 11 am to 3 pm and will be inaugurated by Miss Globe India Soundarya Gowda and Kannada actor Roopashri.

The event will feature 80 stalls displaying the crafts of artisans from across India. There will be a vast range of home, garden décor, handloom saris, kurtas, jewellery, handicraft, toys and apparel, artwork, furniture, mats and porcelain items among others.