The Sunday Crossword No. 3214

August 04, 2022 17:49 IST

Across 1 Fifty admitted to Everyman’s average untidy home without shame (10) 6 NT book appearing as true information (not false) (4) Advertisement Advertisement 9 A lamb seen jumping around a sailor(4,6) 10 Somewhat run-down ruin (4) 11 Arrive well dressed, look sharp (4,2,6) 15 Teacher redesigned unit (7) 16 Looking for date with a royal (7) 17 Bishop of Rome and Priest having acceptable disagreement (7) 19 Reconstituted oil eaten by simple Frenchman of note (7) 20 Fervid Therapy gig PR arranged (7-5) 23 In speech, betray unit of spies (4) 24 Finishing putting on woollens? (8,2) 25 Find out about small South American (4) 26 Boring hiker? (10) Down 1 This person’s with mother, looking up to religious leader(4) 2 Consider an island (4) 3 Princess’s father mad: it’s critical (11) 4 Climb 11th and 13th of FourThousanders, all with different angles (7) 5 Some clean to sanitise rudimentary structures (4-3) 7 Movie buffs demanding reboot of Chile Pines (10) 8 Doddering now, greyest heron (5,5) 12 Deletion with pen shaking: it’s a fine art (11) 13 Cuts brief intervals in simple piano piece (10) 14 Boisterous sit-in calls for scraps (10) 18 Liberal offer, including spiritual edification, without charge (3,4) 19 Join up with Greek character, we hear, for something to eat (4,3) 21 In Puglia, peeled sweet fruit (4) 22 Swivel / panic / invented narrative, primarily! (4)

