The Sunday Crossword No. 3218

Across

1 What makes a rainbow concerning, a little bit? (10)

6 Appropriate site to get dates (4)

9 Low temperature beers — getting round in? They’re undecided (4,6)

10 Drop undergarments; heavenly body (4)

12 Login’s with two characters swapped; tablet acting up: it’s doomed to fail (6,6)

15 Drunken outburst suppressed by unnamed others: good (7)

16 I endlessly exasperate Scotsman, over in African city (7)

17 Webmail regularly dropped price in Dubai? (7)

19 Cuban sheepishly conceals spirit (7)

20 Lie about with ale six times? It’s idle gossip (6-6)

23 Perhaps writer of Happy Birthday’s more friendly not initially (4)

24 Lenient — or by the letter! (10)

25 Lunatic in daze knocked back (4)

26 Immediately, jerks concealing bias regularly in facts and figures (10)

Down

1 Wander around noisily in European capital (4)

2 Part of poem where ‘legend’ is seen in two parts? (4)

3 ‘Warm and cooked.’ ‘A crab apple. Oh!’ (12)

4 Rival IT firm? Not so small (7)

5 Autumn month, November, enthralling America: go figure (7)

7 Primarily adaptable punctuation: one stroke to represent omission/ possession (howsoever erroneously!) (10)

8 WW2 general caught on tape in Uruguayan port (10)

11 Cuts down on waste with unfortunate realisations (12)

13 Banal, affected pedantries (10)

14 Extremely into economy, taking FT in 30s, wonky (10)

18 Appeal to characters in Jobcentre attractively (7)

19 Bravo that Ma knitted rectangle of fabric? (4,3)

21 Flightless bird that’s edible and its flesh is green (4)

22 Everyman’s beginning to tuck into the French wines’ worst parts (4)