The Sunday Crossword No. 3244

March 02, 2023 09:00 am | Updated March 01, 2023 12:35 pm IST

Across

5 Brief moment tucking into spicy sauce heartlessly — and pastry (6)

7 English poet shortly to compete, showing spirit (3,2,3)

9 Male to pursue in sidecar, perhaps (8)

10 Something visceral seen in nonfungible tokens (6)

11 Magical resin cooked, becoming sweeter (12)

13 Fruit (some cheapo melons) (6)

15 Philosopher twice failing to finish piece of toast and apple (6)

18 Displaying pep, she’s hired for meatand-potatoes fare (9,3)

21 Artist in bistro in which wine can be found (6)

22 Everyman twice seen in places to drink, finding occasions to drink (8)

23 Fellow with a stein’s oddly ignored bread (8)

24 Son moves in summer clothing, creating desire (6)

Down

1 What accompanies roll? What may follow fish? What’s something hard to eat? (4,4)

2 In Glasgow, is unable to foot the bill, we’re told, for appetiser (6)

3 Fervid, stunted hired gun suppresses resistance that’s increasingly avid (8)

4 Leaves when one’s not going to pot? (3,3)

6 Charlie, Oscar and Victor tucked into fizz American rejected, wanting salad ingredients (8)

7 Lacier pants, that’s sweet (6)

8 Ordered up dry Italian — and some that are served cold? (4)

12 Groups of soldiers with no time for diets (8)

14 Cockney residence rented out; at first, tenant eagerly prepared eggs (8)

16 Starters of savoury Asian specialities — horseradish involved, mixed in soy? (8)

17 Wine’s what you need when making meringues (6)

18 Is upset having eaten artificial seafood (6)

19 What, ultimately, larger ovens may give you? (6)

20 ‘70s sitcom that’s pap (4)

