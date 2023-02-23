The Sunday Crossword No. 3243

February 23, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

Across

1 Exclaims: Aha! Rabat, somewhat hot African location (6)

4 Manliest, but suffering indispositions (8)

9 Spin doctor’s concern: where to get strong liquors (6)

10 Repeated: ‘ Everyman bought a round!?’ (Right to be slightly moved) (8)

11 Primarily, acknowledgement hollered on yacht? (4)

12 Slur (not acceptable), curious, distorted, defamatory (10)

15 Protecting Australia, Darwin shall reassemble defensive structure (8,4)

18 ‘Remarkable cure-all’ — banal actress (6,6)

21 Pious posse on the rampage? You’re probably right (1,7,2)

22 Bird seen back in Novosibirsk (4)

24 One who travelled far with dog hostelry (a hotel) rejected (8)

25 That which neighs loudly, being gravelly (6)

26 Irate, Sir? Bats? They’re seldom seen (8)

27 Means of obtaining fish and asparagus (6)

Down

1 Bears’ bellies (8)

2 Rum in peach drink that’s sweet (3,5)

3 Fabulous fliers in dazes, we’re told (4)

5 Temperature in still: alcohol’s making blends (11)

6 Draconian measures with everyone uprising after extra-terrestrial docked (7,3)

7 State idea, answer for duck (6)

8 Regularly ignored staid, hirsute brute (6)

13 Secret agent redeployed where attention’s focused (6,5)

14 Frustrate detectives needing a parking place (10)

16 Capital’s aberrancy mostly represented (8)

17 Lesser celebrities in painful spots (8)

19 ... and uncertain expression is to lose freshness (6)

20 Landscapist’s revolver (6)

23 Tire in America, perhaps? Bear up! (4)