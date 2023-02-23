ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3243

February 23, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

Across

1 Exclaims: Aha! Rabat, somewhat hot African location (6)

4 Manliest, but suffering indispositions (8)

9 Spin doctor’s concern: where to get strong liquors (6)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

10 Repeated: ‘ Everyman bought a round!?’ (Right to be slightly moved) (8)

11 Primarily, acknowledgement hollered on yacht? (4)

12 Slur (not acceptable), curious, distorted, defamatory (10)

15 Protecting Australia, Darwin shall reassemble defensive structure (8,4)

18 ‘Remarkable cure-all’ — banal actress (6,6)

21 Pious posse on the rampage? You’re probably right (1,7,2)

22 Bird seen back in Novosibirsk (4)

24 One who travelled far with dog hostelry (a hotel) rejected (8)

25 That which neighs loudly, being gravelly (6)

26 Irate, Sir? Bats? They’re seldom seen (8)

27 Means of obtaining fish and asparagus (6)

Down

1 Bears’ bellies (8)

2 Rum in peach drink that’s sweet (3,5)

3 Fabulous fliers in dazes, we’re told (4)

5 Temperature in still: alcohol’s making blends (11)

6 Draconian measures with everyone uprising after extra-terrestrial docked (7,3)

7 State idea, answer for duck (6)

8 Regularly ignored staid, hirsute brute (6)

13 Secret agent redeployed where attention’s focused (6,5)

14 Frustrate detectives needing a parking place (10)

16 Capital’s aberrancy mostly represented (8)

17 Lesser celebrities in painful spots (8)

19 ... and uncertain expression is to lose freshness (6)

20 Landscapist’s revolver (6)

23 Tire in America, perhaps? Bear up! (4)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US