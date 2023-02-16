The Sunday Crossword No. 3242

February 16, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

Across

1 Suggests that Mr. Men’s code should be picked apart (10)

6 Rascal’s detailed deception (4)

9 Supersonic — but faulty — instruments (10)

10 Author’s ‘name’ – one’s nameless, primarily? (4)

11 Having drunk a whiskey, playing for time, obstructing discussion (12)

15 Move without restriction with ladder on the house (3,4)

16 Junior having yen for a bit of lazing in relaxing chair(7)

17 Film’s somewhat ‘artistic’: a bare torso (7)

19 With gnu and hen dancing around, I get demented (7)

20 Papa isn’t inwardly calm wearing flashy jewellery in team-building exercise? (12)

23 Ecoterrorists protecting doves’ home (4)

24 Terribly bad luck: a right good scoundrel (10)

25 Small bother returning nonalcoholic fizz (4)

26 Indiscreet, untidy — flashy? (10)

Down

1 Solemn announcement: Everyman’s beginning to be slightly malodorous (4)

2 Central tactical unit’s announced (4)

3 Ultimate destination for couples’ getaway? (5,6)

4 Soul in German city church (7)

5 Perhaps 1 Sept 1939, according to Spooner, is an entry point (7)

7 Dependent group of soldiers? (10)

8 I see German wandering around zoos (10)

12 Fancy lung? A haggis, that’ll put a smile on your face (8,3)

13 Copper in command covered by directions for perilous situations (10)

14 Twice I bantered, tipsy and tiddly (10)

18 Unmotorised vehicle that boasts of a feature? (7)

19 Not bound to be free of contamination (7)

21 Playboy’s a tool (4)

22 Tide’s turning? Correct (4)