The Sunday Crossword No. 3242

Across
1 Suggests that Mr. Men’s code should be picked apart (10)
6 Rascal’s detailed deception (4)
9 Supersonic — but faulty — instruments (10)
10 Author’s ‘name’ – one’s nameless, primarily? (4)
11 Having drunk a whiskey, playing for time, obstructing discussion (12)
15 Move without restriction with ladder on the house (3,4)
16 Junior having yen for a bit of lazing in relaxing chair(7)
17 Film’s somewhat ‘artistic’: a bare torso (7)
19 With gnu and hen dancing around, I get demented (7)
20 Papa isn’t inwardly calm wearing flashy jewellery in team-building exercise? (12)
23 Ecoterrorists protecting doves’ home (4)
24 Terribly bad luck: a right good scoundrel (10)
25 Small bother returning nonalcoholic fizz (4)
26 Indiscreet, untidy — flashy? (10)
Down
1 Solemn announcement: Everyman’s beginning to be slightly malodorous (4)
2 Central tactical unit’s announced (4)
3 Ultimate destination for couples’ getaway? (5,6)
4 Soul in German city church (7)
5 Perhaps 1 Sept 1939, according to Spooner, is an entry point (7)
7 Dependent group of soldiers? (10)
8 I see German wandering around zoos (10)
12 Fancy lung? A haggis, that’ll put a smile on your face (8,3)
13 Copper in command covered by directions for perilous situations (10)
14 Twice I bantered, tipsy and tiddly (10)
18 Unmotorised vehicle that boasts of a feature? (7)
19 Not bound to be free of contamination (7)
21 Playboy’s a tool (4)
22 Tide’s turning? Correct (4)
