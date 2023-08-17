The Sunday Crossword No. 3268

August 17, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Across

1 Three-piece band’s tenor moved to rear: he’ll make you laugh (4)

3 Causing problems for English nationalist, audibly furious (10)

9 Ruminant finding grass in retreat (4)

10 Music with loud singer: Mercury? (5,5)

11 Part of factory being refitted means bill? Yes (8,4)

15 Strongly urges for drinks (7)

16 Alan’s beginning to get increasingly wide. Nothing’s consumed? That’s increasingly wise (7)

17 Pet, a little tiny creepy-crawly? Odd (7)

19 At repose, tucked into fold? For sure (7)

20 A square number, tripled: might you get help with this? (4,4,4)

23 According to Spooner, Jones ‘n’ Winslet describe the game (10)

24 Money’s in the post, did you say? (4)

25 Regurgitated roast grubs in French city (10)

26 Employs house-sitter? Not entirely (4)

Down

1 Communist severely criticises VIPs’ treatment(3,7)

2 Managing some Adorno verse (Ein Gedicht) (10)

4 LED seen flickering, causes annoyance (7)

5 Short month taken by Fitzgerald for short story (7)

6 Expostulate and hold protest march? Leading Democrat ousted by Republican (11)

7 Greek character one thanks, getting round in (4)

8 Primarily glamorous and lavish affair? (4)

12 In ‘less is more’, wasting zero, displaying this? (11)

13 At 12, good to become King? That reeks! (10)

14 Box in fights in S American port (4,6)

18 Great musician’s ear, most refined (7)

19 Constable, maybe one keeping boat secure (7)

21 Chills dry drop of Italian when laid up (4)

22 Stuck in hesitant utterance, Everyman’s held up monarch? (4)