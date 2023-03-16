ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3246

March 16, 2023 09:01 am | Updated March 15, 2023 12:55 pm IST

Across

1 Pudding wine’s giving you tremors later on (11)

9 Arouse a friend from Belfast? (7)

10 Current affecting only part of body (7)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

11 Reportedly, beams uplift (5)

12 AI apps with an answer in African country (8)

14 I get it: navy mobilised seeing dismal outlook (10)

15 Everyman finally monopolises chaise longue, that’s clear (1,3)

17 Either end of shinbone hurting (4)

19 So, pretence collapses — everyone knows it! (4,6)

21 Leave unready for battle? Might you serve like this? (8)

23 Initially Spanish urban centre, relatively elevated? (5)

25 Loudly regret ruffian getting ban (4,3)

26 Acrimony without end unsettled inventor (7)

27 German girl harvesting orchids at first takes advantage of nursery’s facilities (11)

Down

1 Putting up with immortal (7)

2 Burlesque party in back of downright dingy venue (8)

3 Give lecherous look when rising for dance (4)

4 Moving quickly to hog, if not disturbed (10)

5 Frolics, runs off in places jutting in to the sea (5)

6 First to abandon left-wingers’ parties (7)

7 Honest, attractive; also unfashionable (4-3-6)

8 Ethical reader awkwardly defused tension (7,3,3)

13 With flag hoisted, gives a speech and disappears (10)

16 Some crumble, perhaps and tense up (8)

18 Spooner’s hurriedly left disreputable paper, seeing sign of danger (3,4)

20 Calculates — or guesses (7)

22 Bottled in Ontario, Japanese wine (5)

24 Shells, perhaps, in downstream motion (4)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US